 
New Wave Media

April 28, 2021

French Companies Team to Tackle Maritime and Submarine Sustainable Innovations

Image courtesy AMSSI

Image courtesy AMSSI

Alcatel Submarine Networks, iXblue and SeaOwl join forces to develop partnerships around technologies dedicated to environmental protection underwater.

Following several months of fruitful discussions and dialogue, several French players have announced the creation of the AMSSI (Agora for Maritime & Submarine Sustainable Innovations):

•Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) - a leader in the procurement of submarine telecommunication cable systems

•iXblue - a high-tech company with advanced technologies in the fields of maritime autonomy, inertial navigation, subsea positioning and subsea imagery

•SeaOwl - international maritime services operator, pioneer in the implementation of drone-based maritime services

These 3 companies are today the core of AMSSI; new French and European members will shortly join them to accelerate the emergence of new innovative projects.

AMSSI has a proactive approach towards the concretisation and implementation of the various technologies developed through its members' R&D programmes, leading to the industrial deployment of its projects.

Among the developments involving the most advanced technologies of its partners, member companies are already working on an innovative project: the development of a remotely operated hydrographic surface vessel, i.e. a drone capable of carrying out long-distance survey missions.
Other projects related to climate change and marine digitalisation are also being studied.

Image courtesy AMSSI

Related News

(Photo: Indonesian Navy)

Missing Submarine Found Broken Up, 53 Dead

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found, broken into at least three parts, at the bottom of the Bali Sea, army and…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

The Saya de Malha Bank is part of the Mascarene Plateau and located between Mauritius and Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest seagrass meadow in the world and one of the biggest carbon sinks in the high seas. (© Tommy Trenchard / Greenpeace)

Shrinking Sea Meadows Store More Carbon Than Forests. Scientists Race to Track What’s Left

Hundreds of miles from the nearest shore, ribbon-like fronds flutter in the ocean currents sweeping across an underwater…

Figure 2. Diver attempting to locate mooring under ice. (Photo credit: Daniel Fatnes of the Norwegian Coast Guard)

The Value of Friends in “High-Latitude” Places

Who do you call when you need a job done on short notice, in total darkness, under 100-percent ice cover, thousands of meters…

(Photo: Caladan Oceanic)

Divers Find Deepest Known Shipwreck USS Johnston

A privately funded mission has found, surveyed and filmed the USS Johnston, the world’s deepest known shipwreck, offshore…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cygnus Instruments

Sales and Service for Cygnus Ultrasonic Thickness Gauges in North, South and Central America and the Caribbean
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Working In, Around & Under the Arctic

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news