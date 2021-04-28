French Companies Team to Tackle Maritime and Submarine Sustainable Innovations

Alcatel Submarine Networks, iXblue and SeaOwl join forces to develop partnerships around technologies dedicated to environmental protection underwater.

Following several months of fruitful discussions and dialogue, several French players have announced the creation of the AMSSI (Agora for Maritime & Submarine Sustainable Innovations):

•Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) - a leader in the procurement of submarine telecommunication cable systems

•iXblue - a high-tech company with advanced technologies in the fields of maritime autonomy, inertial navigation, subsea positioning and subsea imagery

•SeaOwl - international maritime services operator, pioneer in the implementation of drone-based maritime services

These 3 companies are today the core of AMSSI; new French and European members will shortly join them to accelerate the emergence of new innovative projects.

AMSSI has a proactive approach towards the concretisation and implementation of the various technologies developed through its members' R&D programmes, leading to the industrial deployment of its projects.

Among the developments involving the most advanced technologies of its partners, member companies are already working on an innovative project: the development of a remotely operated hydrographic surface vessel, i.e. a drone capable of carrying out long-distance survey missions.

Other projects related to climate change and marine digitalisation are also being studied.

