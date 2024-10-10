Thursday, October 10, 2024
 
Fugro to Collect Metocean Data for Ørsted’s Offshore Wind Farms in Australia

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has been selected by Ørsted to undertake a 12-month floating lidar measurement campaign for its Gippsland offshore wind farms, off south coast Gippsland in Victoria.

Fugro’s SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoy will measure wind, wave, current and meteorological parameters to help assess the viability of Ørsted’s wind farms located off Gippsland, in Australia’s state of Victoria.

High quality metocean data will be transferred in real time to give the client early insight into site conditions, followed by monthly reports.

Fugro’s local presence and supply chain is leading the delivery of the turnkey solution, which also includes equipment supply, installation, operations and maintenance.

SEAWATCH Wind Lidar Buoy captures high accuracy measurements of wind speed and direction up to 300 meters above sea level. The system was the first to gain a Stage 3 rating in line with the Carbon Trust roadmap for the commercial acceptance of floating lidar technology. This certifies its suitability as a source of wind speed data for investment decisions for offshore wind farm development.

“This is a key step in getting our Gippsland project development well and truly underway. By developing a deep understanding of the metocean conditions, we will be able to design a world class project to maximize the amount of green energy and value delivered for Victoria,” said Albert Quan, Ørsted’s Head of Market Development for Australia.

