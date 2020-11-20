USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro has completed a large site characterization field program off the coast of Massachusetts for Mayflower Wind, a joint venture between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds.

The 6‑month program involved high‑resolution Geo‑data acquisition within the project’s 520‑km2 lease area and along the export cable routes.

These data will support permitting, design, and installation of the proposed wind farm, which could generate up to 800 MW of renewable energy for over half a million homes.

Fugro’s work on the project began in April and comprised four vessels and one aircraft to acquire Geo-data about the site’s water depth, seafloor morphology, seabed and sub-seabed geohazards, historical and archaeological resources, benthic habitats, and soil properties. Laboratory testing, data integration and analysis are now underway to support the project’s construction and operation plans.

Mayflower Wind Technical Director Michiel Bekker said: "These data are important to both permitting and engineering efforts and will help keep this important project on track to generate low-cost, clean energy to the state of Massachusetts by the mid-2020s."