 
New Wave Media

November 20, 2020

USA: Fugro Completes Mayflower Wind Site Survey

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore survey services provider Fugro has completed a large site characterization field program off the coast of Massachusetts for Mayflower Wind, a joint venture between Shell New Energies and Ocean Winds.

The 6‑month program involved high‑resolution Geo‑data acquisition within the project’s 520‑km2 lease area and along the export cable routes. 

These data will support permitting, design, and installation of the proposed wind farm, which could generate up to 800 MW of renewable energy for over half a million homes.

Fugro’s work on the project began in April and comprised four vessels and one aircraft to acquire Geo-data about the site’s water depth, seafloor morphology, seabed and sub-seabed geohazards, historical and archaeological resources, benthic habitats, and soil properties. Laboratory testing, data integration and analysis are now underway to support the project’s construction and operation plans.

Mayflower Wind Technical Director Michiel Bekker said: "These data are important to both permitting and engineering efforts and will help keep this important project on track to generate low-cost, clean energy to the state of Massachusetts by the mid-2020s."

Related News

At 88, Capt. Walsh still runs the day-to-day operations of International Maritime, a company he established in 1976. Photo: Don Walsh

Oi 50th "Voices": Don Walsh: First to Travel to the Deepest Ocean Depths

Growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area, Capt. Don Walsh decided to join the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Oakland in 1948…

Prof. Hill attended his first Oceanology International Exhibition in Brigthon as a research student at Bangor University’s Marine Science Laboratories. Photo courtesy NOCS

Oi 50th "Voices": Professor Edward Hill, OBE, Chief Executive, National Oceanography Centre

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

The AutoNaut Caravela wave propelled unmanned surface vessel with its SeaGlider payload. Photo: AutoNaut

Unmanned Marine Systems, Squared

Unmanned platforms and underwater vehicles have been providing new ways for ocean scientists to study the ocean in more detail…

Figure 5: Drill Centre and Flowlines

Kraken Robotics Wraps Third OceanVision Survey Campaign

Canadia subsea robotic company Kraken Robotics has completed its third offshore data acquisition and technology demonstration…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news