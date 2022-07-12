Fugro to Expand USV Fleet with 'Next-gen' Blue Prism Unit

Dutch offshore surveys services company Fugro has signed a contract with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the naval design of Blue Prism, Fugro’s next generation of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Engineered for operations in both coastal and offshore environments, the Blue Prism will, per Fugro, combine an ultra-low carbon footprint with high-quality data collection, weather resilience, and endurance characteristics.

Expected to be available from 2023, Fugro’s Blue Prism will acquire bathymetry and sub-bottom data using hull mounted sensors, while also having the ability to tow multiple geophysical sensors.

"Capable of beyond line of sight operations, it will be the first low carbon autonomous vessel to combine these advanced vessel characteristics and sensors. Together with Fugro’s smart data management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience," Fugro said.