 
New Wave Media

July 12, 2022

Fugro to Expand USV Fleet with 'Next-gen' Blue Prism Unit

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore surveys services company Fugro has signed a contract with Kooiman Engineering and Van Oossanen Naval Architects for the naval design of Blue Prism, Fugro’s next generation of uncrewed surface vessels (USVs).

Engineered for operations in both coastal and offshore environments, the Blue Prism will, per Fugro, combine an ultra-low carbon footprint with high-quality data collection, weather resilience, and endurance characteristics.

Expected to be available from 2023, Fugro’s Blue Prism will acquire bathymetry and sub-bottom data using hull mounted sensors, while also having the ability to tow multiple geophysical sensors. 

"Capable of beyond line of sight operations, it will be the first low carbon autonomous vessel to combine these advanced vessel characteristics and sensors. Together with Fugro’s smart data management software, the speed and endurance of the Blue Prism will reduce risk and accelerate project delivery in offshore wind, hydrographic charting and coastal resilience," Fugro said.

 

Related News

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named NOAA’s chief scientist. Photo courtesy NOAA/J.P. Morgan

Kapnick Named NOAA Chief Scientist

Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., was named as NOAA’s chief scientist today. Kapnick will serve as the senior scientist for the agency…

The Autonomous Surveyor is ready for use this summer. Photo courtesy MARTAC Systems/Subsea Europe Services

MANTAS USV Enters the SES Rental Pool

Subsea Europe Services opened the rental book on its next-gen Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) for marine data acquisition to IHO s-44 standards today.

Credit: KAUST

KAUST, Ocean Aero to Deploy Solar-powered AUSV in Red Sea

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Mads Hjelmeland – Managing Director, OneSubsea Processing. Image courtesy OneSubsea

Subsea Compression: A Step Change at Ormen Lange

Shell and OneSubsea are on track to realizing a vision for subsea compression that will set new standards for delivering gas.

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

nke Instrumentation<

nke Instrumentation designs, manufactures and sells instruments and systems for water measurements and environmental monitoring. Our fields of application are ocean, deep sea, coastal, rivers and lakes. nke Instrumentation is involved in several research projects…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician IAT - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news