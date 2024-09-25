Wednesday, September 25, 2024
 
New Wave Media

September 25, 2024

Fugro Floating Lidar Gets Classification Nod

Image courtesy Fugro

Image courtesy Fugro

Classification society DNV completed the first-ever verification of a stage 3 floating LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) unit in Latin America, a Fugro SEAWATCH buoy, equipped with a Zephir ZX300M LiDAR unit. 

The floating LiDAR system’s performance was evaluated against a reference LiDAR unit onshore to verify its performance and accuracy in measuring wind and metocean data under various offshore conditions off the coast of Porto do Açu, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The verification results mark a significant milestone for offshore wind in Latin America, demonstrating a more economical and reliable method of gathering critical data to guide decision-making for wind farm projects.

Image courtesy Fugro

Related News

Source: NSIDC

Arctic Sea Ice Reaches Seventh Lowest Extent on Record

Arctic sea ice has likely reached its minimum extent for the year, at 4.28 million square kilometers (1.65 million square miles) on September 11…

L to R: Conrad Humphreys, Katherine Hill, John Siddorn (Credit: NOC)

MATS Spotlights UK's Future Marine Infrastructure for Its 10th Edition

The future direction of the UK’s marine research infrastructure and how to succeed in taking on solo global ocean challenges…

Photo copyrigght GT

Editorial : Inside the Power of Newfoundland & Labrador

Earlier this year I was invited to St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador, to discover how the cumulative maritime, offshore…

© Nabugu / Adobe Stock

NOAA and Esri Collaborate to Revolutionize Ocean Data Accessibility

In a move to enhance the accessibility and utility of ocean and coastal data, NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and Esri…

© Olga Zarytska / Adobe Stock

Oceans Have Seasons Too – And Climate Change Could be Messing with Them

Britain’s seas are rich in wildlife, but many of its species can only be seen with a microscope. These are the plankton…

Canal schooner Walter B. Allen spent its career carrying grain and coal across the Great Lakes. In April 1880, it ran ashore on South Manitou Island in Lake Michigan during a gale and sank to the bottom of the lake during recovery efforts. Today, Walter B. Allen sits upright in 160 feet of water and is one of the shipwrecks that will be documented in detail during Exploring the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary at Scale. Image courtesy of Becky Kagan Schott

NOAA Awards $2.1 Million for Ocean Exploration Projects

NOAA Ocean Exploration selected four projects for financial support through its Ocean Exploration Fiscal Year 2024 (FY24) Funding Opportunity.

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…
Newfoundland and Labrador
eMagazine Supplement
Newfoundland and Labrador
Sponsored by:
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news