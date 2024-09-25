Fugro Floating Lidar Gets Classification Nod

Classification society DNV completed the first-ever verification of a stage 3 floating LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) unit in Latin America, a Fugro SEAWATCH buoy, equipped with a Zephir ZX300M LiDAR unit.

The floating LiDAR system’s performance was evaluated against a reference LiDAR unit onshore to verify its performance and accuracy in measuring wind and metocean data under various offshore conditions off the coast of Porto do Açu, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The verification results mark a significant milestone for offshore wind in Latin America, demonstrating a more economical and reliable method of gathering critical data to guide decision-making for wind farm projects.

Image courtesy Fugro