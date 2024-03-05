 
New Wave Media

March 5, 2024

Fugro Gets Marine Survey Job at Indonesia’s LNG and CCS Scheme

(Credit: Fugro)

(Credit: Fugro)

INPEX Masela (INPEX), a subsidiary of INPEX Corporation, has awarded Fugro a significant marine survey contract for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Indonesia.

Fugro will perform geophysical and geotechnical surveys needed to support front-end engineering design for offshore production facilities, the subsea pipeline to the onshore LNG terminal and CO2 injection infrastructure.

Geo-data will be acquired using Fugro’s deepwater autonomous underwater vehicle Echo Surveyor 8 and a robotic seafloor drill, deployed from Indonesian support vessels.

Fieldwork is expected to start in the second quarter of 2024, according to Fugro.

“We are pleased to once again support INPEX, a company that understands the value provided by our Geo-data expertise.

“This is particularly valid for the development of Abadi LNG project, where overcoming engineering challenges including slope stability, regional seismicity, subsea faulting and carbonate sediments will require a collaborative and informed approach.

“With our expertise and solutions, we will be able to contribute to energy security in the region,” said Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro.

The Abadi LNG project is based on an onshore LNG development scheme that INPEX is developing in partnership with PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Masela and PETRONAS Masela in Masela block.

The project’s annual LNG production is expected to reach 9.5 million tons, equivalent to over 10 percent of Japan’s current annual LNG imports.

As a result, the project will have a meaningful contribution to improving energy security in Indonesia, Japan and other Asian countries, based on its world-leading gas field properties and plentiful reserves enabling efficient development as well as its carbon capture and storage component.

Related News

Ocean Marlin (Credit: Sulmara)

Sulmara Expands Subsea Offer with New Business Line

Scotland-based subsea specialist Sulmara is expanding its offer related to subsea cables and pipelines with the launch of…

Q4000 well intervention vessel (Credit: Helix Energy Solutions)

Helix Secures Five-Year Decommissioning Contract in Gulf of Mexico

U.S.-based oil and gas services firm Helix Energy Solutions has signed a five-year agreement with oil and gas company Talos…

(Credit: Harald Pettersen / Equinor)

AGR Extends Well Control Services Contract with Equinor

AGR, an ABL Group company, has signed a contract extension with Equinor for the provision of blowout and well control studies…

(Credit: Mermaid Subsea Services)

EnergyPathways Gets Subsea Support for Low-Emission Gas Field in Irish Sea

Mermaid Subsea Services has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EnergyPathways and MCS Group, through its UK…

(Credit: Amprion)

Prysmian Signs $5B Contracts with Amprion for Germany’s Offshore Wind

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian Group has secured three contracts with German transmission…

Chuditch-2 appraisal well location (Credit: Baron Oil)

Baron Oil Schedules Site Survey at Timor-Leste Gas Field

Baron Oil, through its fully owned subsidiary SundaGas Banda Unipessoal, has awarded contracts for the site survey at the…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news