June 16, 2020

Fulkrum Acquires Oceaneering’s Third-party Inspection Division

Image Credit: FTR

Fulkrum Technical Resources (FTR), a provider of technical personnel specializing in QA/QC, inspection, and vendor surveillance services to the energy industry, has taken in Oceaneering’s third-party inspection division – including two key members of staff.

Joining Fulkrum’s team in Aberdeen are industry veterans, Kelly McKimmie and Mike Christie. Kelly joins FTR with nearly 3 decades of experience as a Senior Inspection Coordinator and Mike Christie, a Senior Inspector, and Technical Advisor, joins under the same title bringing with him 35 years’ industry experience, Fulkrum said Tuesday.

Fulkrum Technical Resources will provide third party inspection services, including temporary equipment inspection to several key operators and contractors, including Chrysaor and Oceaneering itself.

Owen Gibbons, FTR’s Commercial Director said “We had been working with Oceaneering to provide inspection services for some time now, so this partnership made perfect sense. We’re delighted to have supported Oceaneering as they streamline their service offering and as a result, we have gained two fantastic members of staff and a portfolio of more than a dozen exciting new clients.”

Kelly and Mike bring with them a wealth of experience and knowledge that is invaluable, they’ll fit right in with our existing team in Aberdeen and globally.”

FTR opened its Aberdeen office in 2018. From this office, the company support clients in the UK, continental Europe, and Africa.  

