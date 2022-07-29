 
New Wave Media

July 29, 2022

US DoE Funds Marine Energy Projects

Oscilla Power's Triton C. Image from Oscilla Power.

Oscilla Power's Triton C. Image from Oscilla Power.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced $12 million for 12 hydropower and marine energy projects as part of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program.

These small business-led projects, selected by DOE’s Water Power Technologies Office, will drive innovation in water power technologies and contribute to the Biden administration’s goals of a carbon-free power sector by 2035 and net-zero-emissions economy by 2050.

The 12 projects include, under the theme co-development of marine energy technology at smaller scales

Aquaharmonics, Oregon, is working on co-development of a magnetic power take-off wave energy converter for an instrumentation buoy. In this project, Aquaharmonics will develop a high-power density, commercially viable, compact, and lightweight wave energy converter for powering end-user ocean observing instrumentation. their work will involve the design, manufacture, testing, and assembly of the wave energy converter and its components, as well as deployment and testing of an instrumentation buoy in the ocean.

Ocean Power Technologies, New Jersey, is working on a Modular and Scalable Small-Scale Mass-on-Spring Wave Energy Convertor (MOSWEC) PowerBuoy system for reliable powering of autonomous ocean monitoring systems. This project will involve the design, build, and ocean testing of the MOSWEC power module. The prototype is designed to power an offshore vessel monitoring system with applications in defense and security.

Oscilla Power, Washington, is working on wave-powered, radar-based ocean sensing systems. In their project, Oscilla will build and test in the ocean the MicroTriton, a small wave energy converter platform. The project will involve completing the detailed design and constructing a MicroTriton system capable of supporting and powering a radar transmitter. The system will be tested off the North Carolina coast for several months.

Triton Systems, Massachusetts, is working on wave energy Harvesting to power LiDAR buoys. This project will involve the development of a wave energy converter that can power existing LiDAR buoys, which have substantial power requirements and are used to understand site-specific physical and environmental responses to marine and other types of renewable energy development.

Under the theme, Low-Cost, User-Friendly Monitoring Tools for Marine Hydrokinetic Sites, are the following projects: 

Hydronalix, Arizona, is working on “SEARCHER", a Sea Remote Controlled Hydrographic Explorer and Recorder. This project will focus on refining and demonstrating remotely controlled, low-power, robotic, and unmanned devices designed to hear, measure, image, recognize, and monitor fish, invertebrates, and other sea life at different water depths using side-scan sonar, a 360-degree camera, a fish identification tracker device, and other technologies. The project team will incorporate additional sensors and capabilities for image acquisition, analysis, and evaluation.

Integral Consulting, Washington, is working on a dashboard for marine energy site assessment and monitoring. This project will advance a wave energy resource assessment dashboard designed to inform siting, permitting, operations, and maintenance of marine energy projects. Research will focus on assimilating meteorological and oceanographic modeling products and low-cost, rapidly deployable monitoring solutions.

Marinesitu, Washington, is working on modular instrumentation and automated data processing for marine energy monitoring. This project involves developing and demonstrating modular optical camera systems, imaging sonar software, an instrument integration hub, and an automated, cloud-based data management system to create lower-cost instrumentation and user-friendly environmental monitoring tools. These tools are based on the University of Washington’s Adaptable Monitoring Package, which has been tailored for long-term monitoring at marine energy sites.

Subseasail, California, is working on ASGUARD, an "Advanced Sea Going and Underwater Autonomous Research Device". In this project, the team will continue developing ASGUARD, a fully functional, long-duration vessel with an integrated solar/electrical system and sensors. The sensing capabilities can function up to 30 meters underwater and will include an acoustic system and an electromagnetic field sensor package that can measure electric and magnetic fields created around marine energy installations.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE’s) combined Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program is among many U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) SBIR/STTR programs that provide grants to small businesses or individuals who can form a small business within the required application timeline.

Related News

Copyright putilov_denis/AdobeStock

MTR100: Calling All Start-Ups

The Application to be included in the 2022 "MTR100" is closing soon, and this year a special space is being reserved for…

Photo courtesy XOcean

CTO in Focus: “Stop, Listen & Think” - One-on-One with Shepard Smith, XOcean

From his nearly three-decade career at NOAA to hiking the Appalachian Trail, Shepard “Shep” Smith brings a broad base of…

Researchers developed a net to collect samples through a paddle surfboard. (Photo: Anna Sanchez-Vidal / University of Barcelona)

Surfing Scientists Hunt Microplastics Off Spanish Beaches

Mounted on paddle boards or kayaks with special trawling nets attached to them, scientists and volunteers crisscross the…

Image courtesy AutoNaut

Case Study: Autonaut Put to the Test

‘AutoNaut completes a 16-week, 4,000-mile mission gathering PAM, ADCP, CTD, and wave data on the Atlantic continental shelf…

Photo by Jack Rowley

Leveraging Unmanned Surface Vessels to Enhance the Effectiveness of Port and Harbor Security

USVs can be a powerful force multiplier in keeping up with security operations in ports and harbors.When most people think of globalization…

Credit: KAUST

KAUST, Ocean Aero to Deploy Solar-powered AUSV in Red Sea

King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sea-Bird Electronics

Sea-Bird Electronics manufactures oceanographic CTDs and integrated water sampling systems. The CTDs are designed to measure conductivity, temperature, pressure (depth), dissolved oxygen, and other variables, enabling the determination of salinity, density, and other properties contributing to ocean circulation…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Maintenance Master

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Maple, NC, United States

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news