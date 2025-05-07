Furuno's Doppler Radars Guide Saildrone’s Expanding Fleet of USVs

Furuno USA has announced their continued partnership with Saildrone, a global leader in autonomous ocean data collection and maritime surveillance, as they expand operations and develop the next-generation capabilities of their fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).

With over 100 Furuno DRS4DNXT Solid-State Doppler Radars already installed across their fleet, Saildrone is integrating Furuno’s DRS25ANXT Solid-State Doppler Radars aboard advanced military and government drones to meet more demanding surveillance and monitoring missions.

Furuno has been the standard Radar across the entire Saildrone fleet, delivering reliable performance in remote and challenging environments. With a focus on minimal maintenance and seamless integration, Saildrone is an example of the success of Furuno’s Radar SDK (Software Development Kit) program, which allows OEM developers to tap into the full power of Furuno's Solid-State Doppler Radars within their own software ecosystem.

Saildrone's USVs support a wide range of missions, including climate research, maritime domain awareness, and fisheries management. Their recent expansion into Europe, with a new base of operations in Copenhagen, underscores the growing demand for autonomous maritime capabilities across commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.