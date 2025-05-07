 
New Wave Media

May 7, 2025

Furuno's Doppler Radars Guide Saildrone’s Expanding Fleet of USVs

Furuno USA has announced their continued partnership with Saildrone as they expand operations and develop the next-generation capabilities of their fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). Credit: Furuno

Furuno USA has announced their continued partnership with Saildrone as they expand operations and develop the next-generation capabilities of their fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). Credit: Furuno

Furuno USA has announced their continued partnership with Saildrone, a global leader in autonomous ocean data collection and maritime surveillance, as they expand operations and develop the next-generation capabilities of their fleet of Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs). 

With over 100 Furuno DRS4DNXT Solid-State Doppler Radars already installed across their fleet, Saildrone is integrating Furuno’s DRS25ANXT Solid-State Doppler Radars aboard advanced military and government drones to meet more demanding surveillance and monitoring missions.

Furuno has been the standard Radar across the entire Saildrone fleet, delivering reliable performance in remote and challenging environments. With a focus on minimal maintenance and seamless integration, Saildrone is an example of the success of Furuno’s Radar SDK (Software Development Kit) program, which allows OEM developers to tap into the full power of Furuno's Solid-State Doppler Radars within their own software ecosystem.

Saildrone's USVs support a wide range of missions, including climate research, maritime domain awareness, and fisheries management. Their recent expansion into Europe, with a new base of operations in Copenhagen, underscores the growing demand for autonomous maritime capabilities across commercial, scientific, and defense sectors.

Related News

The four-kilometer airlift riser system installed upon the Hidden Gem is constructed from multiple sections of piping which must be sequentially lowered to the seafloor. Image courtesy of TMC

Trump Order Fast Tracks Subsea Mining

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S.

© Mathias / Adobe Stock

Whale Song

Who is listening to whale song? Quite a lot of people it turns out, and those who are filtering it out of their data are…

© Volodymyr / Adobe Stock

Subsea Inspection’s New Boss

IBM recently explained why AI orchestration is important: As AI systems grow more advanced, a single AI model or agent can…

Vatn Systems announced a strategic partnership with Palantir Technologies to further digitize and scale its manufacturing capabilities. Credit: Vatn Systems

Vatn Systems, Palantir Partner to Scale Manufacturing of AUVs for National Defense

Vatn Systems, a leading defense technology company building autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for the US military and allies…

(Credit: WSense)

Fincantieri Invests in Deep Tech Scale-Up for Naval and Submarine Sector

Fincantieri has formalized its investment in WSense, a deep tech scale-up specialized in underwater monitoring and communication.The…

Source: Leidos

Leidos Unveils Sea Dart UUV

Leidos has released Sea Dart, a high-performance, low-cost, flexible and adaptable uncrewed undersea vessel (UUV) designed to support the U.S.

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news