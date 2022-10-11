 
New Wave Media

October 11, 2022

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015 belonged to NATO. 

Nord Stream reported on that date in 2015 that a "munitions object" had been cleared by the Swedish armed forces, without giving more detail on the object. Gazprom spokesperson Sergei Kupriyanov told Russian state television on Monday that a NATO device, called a SeaFox, was retrieved from a depth of around 40 metres (125 feet) and made safe.

 "Gas transportation, halted because of the incident, was restored," he said, according to a published extract from his TV appearance. Gazprom owns 51% in Swiss-based Nord Stream AG, operator of Nord Stream 1. 

An international investigation is underway into a rupture, discovered late last month, in the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea. 

The pipelines, which have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis, have been leaking gas into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark and Sweden. Europe suspects an act of sabotage that Moscow quickly sought to pin on the West, suggesting the United States stood to gain.

 (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Jan Harvey and Ron Popeski)

Related News

Credit: Remontowa Shipyard via Saltwater Stone

Kongsberg to Equip Three Polish Navy Warships with Hugin AUVs

Norway's Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract award with Polish shipbuilder Remontowa Shipbuilding SA (RSB) to supply…

Credit: Argeo

Argeo Charters Argeo Searcher Vessel

Argeo, a Norwegian autonomous underwater vehicle provider, has signed a 5-year bareboat contract for the vessel Argeo Searcher (former Ocean Pearl)…

L-R Richard Knox, Romain Chambault and Cameron McNatt (Verlume).

Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy, Verlume Ink MOU

Baker Hughes, Mocean Energy and Verlume have signed a triparty memorandum of understanding (MoU) to identify and discuss…

Credit: Shell

First Subsea Compression Station for Shell's Ormen Lange Arrives at OneSubsea's Horsøy Center

The first of two subsea compression stations built for Shell's Ormen Lange offshore field has arrived at Horsøy, OneSubsea’s Centre of Excellence…

Credit: Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Wants to Fit Unmanned Underwater Vehicles with Its Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Infinity Fuel Cell and Hydrogen said Wednesday it was actively exploring new markets for its air-independent non-flow-through…

Credit: Minesto

Minesto's Second Sea Kite Online in Faroes

Tidal energy developer Minesto has this week launched its second Dragon Class tidal kite in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands, and…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Adler & Allan Ltd

Adler and Allan is the UK market leader in counter pollution services to ports, harbours and marine installations and undertake marine pollution contingency planning and training. We now market highly effective protective coatings which resist chemicals, abrasion and corrosion for a huge range of marine applications.
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news