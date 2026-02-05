Thursday, February 5, 2026
 
New Wave Media

February 5, 2026

General Oceans Invests in Turbulence Solutions Specialist ReynKo

© General Oceans

© General Oceans

General Oceans Inc., a subsidiary of General Oceans AS, has entered into an investment agreement with ReynKo Inc., a US based turbulence solutions specialist.T he SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) is a commitment to invest up to $4 million.

General Oceans AS is the parent company of multiple underwater technology brands including Oslo-based Nortek, UK companies Tritech and RS Aqua, Australian Reach Robotics, and Klein Marine Systems and Strategic Robotic Systems (SRS) who both operate out of the US. General Oceans' most recent acquisition was ocean technology distributor, RS Aqua, in 2024.

ReynKo provides engineering solutions for modeling and control of turbulent fluid flows. Their software offers an algorithmic solution to one of the greatest mysteries in physics, the turbulence problem, and will use the investment to move to a commercial offering that can be utilized across multiple industries including the marine industry, aviation and Formula 1.

Related News

(Credit: Fugro)

TotalEnergies Hires Fugro for North Sea Offshore Wind Survey

Fugro has been awarded a contract to carry out geotechnical surveys for the NordSee Energies 1 offshore wind farm being developed…

Source: Recfishwest

Recfishwest and Woodside Collaborate on Artificial Reef

Recfishwest and Woodside Energy have installed the Dampier Artificial Reef – a new, purpose-built artificial reef designed…

© Coda Octopus

Coda Octopus Introduces ECHOSCOPE PIPE NANO Gen Series

Coda Octopus has introduced Echoscope PIPE NANO Gen Series, the AI-ready, ultra-compact family of real-time 3D volumetric…

(Credit: Fincantieri)

Fincantieri Launches Italian Navy’s Hydro-Oceanographic Ship

Fincantieri has launched Italian Navy’s newly built hydro-oceanographic ship (N.I.O.M.) Quirinale at its integrated shipyard in Riva Trigoso…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Products Roundup
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Training Ship Lone Star State-Job Opportunities

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news