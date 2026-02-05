General Oceans Invests in Turbulence Solutions Specialist ReynKo

General Oceans Inc., a subsidiary of General Oceans AS, has entered into an investment agreement with ReynKo Inc., a US based turbulence solutions specialist.T he SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) is a commitment to invest up to $4 million.

General Oceans AS is the parent company of multiple underwater technology brands including Oslo-based Nortek, UK companies Tritech and RS Aqua, Australian Reach Robotics, and Klein Marine Systems and Strategic Robotic Systems (SRS) who both operate out of the US. General Oceans' most recent acquisition was ocean technology distributor, RS Aqua, in 2024.

ReynKo provides engineering solutions for modeling and control of turbulent fluid flows. Their software offers an algorithmic solution to one of the greatest mysteries in physics, the turbulence problem, and will use the investment to move to a commercial offering that can be utilized across multiple industries including the marine industry, aviation and Formula 1.