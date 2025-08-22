 
General Oceans Opens Singapore Sales Office

General Oceans, parent company of multiple underwater technology brands including Nortek, Tritech International Ltd and Klein Marine Systems, has announced the opening of a sales office in Singapore.

This expansion will enable General Oceans’ brands to build on existing partnerships with local customers, as well as access new markets in a timely manner. Located in District 12 of Singapore, the office will serve as a base for local staff from Nortek, Tritech and Klein Marine Systems initially, with plans for expansion.

The new Singapore office offers a gateway to South East Asia, a key part of the wider Asia-Pacific region where the Group’s brands have existing offices in Japan and China. This strategic move will ensure local customers receive excellent customer service from the dedicated local team, and that the existing collaboration seen across the Group continues to flourish globally.

With this new workspace, General Oceans expects to see an increase in sales from the Asia Pacific region, as well as diversification of customers due to local knowledge and support.

Post Resume
