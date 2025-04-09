 
April 9, 2025

GeoAcoustics Expands Sonar Cable Molding and Assembly Services

GeoAcoustics Ltd announced an expansion of its custom cable moulding and assembly services for subsea equipment manufacturers, marine systems integrators, and offshore contractors at Ocean Business 2025. Credit: GeoAcoustics

Hydroacoustic technology manufacturer GeoAcoustics Ltd announced an expansion of its custom cable moulding and assembly services for subsea equipment manufacturers, marine systems integrators, and offshore contractors at Ocean Business 2025.

The expansion follows GeoAcoustics’ acquisition of a specialist cable moulding company located near its Great Yarmouth headquarters. This move unlocks increased capacity and specialist expertise, enabling the delivery of complex, high-reliability cable moldings and terminations for a wide range of marine and subsea applications.

Cable molding is a critical process in the production and use of underwater equipment, involving the sealing and encapsulation of cable terminations to ensure electrical integrity, water ingress protection, and mechanical durability under harsh ocean conditions. High-quality moldings are essential for maintaining signal fidelity, power continuity, and long-term system reliability in challenging subsea environments for diverse applications.

Already an established cable molding services provider, GeoAcoustics is now positioned to support a broader range of project requirements. Its expanded capabilities allow the company to take on higher volumes and more complex moulding tasks, including multi-connector assemblies, overmolded breakouts, and ruggedized connections for ROVs, AUVs, and sensor packages.

GeoAcoustics will showcase its new cable moulding services alongside the latest innovations in bathymetric sonar, side scan sonar and sub-bottom profiler technology at Ocean Business 2025, on Stand H4.

