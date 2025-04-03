GeoAcoustics to Launch Two New Side Scan Sonars at Ocean Business

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week, adding to its hydroacoustic technology portfolio.

Designed to deliver superior visualization for diverse marine survey applications, the GeoScan range currently features two models, both offering simultaneous broadband dual frequency operation and advanced sonar processing features.

The GeoScan 2361 operates at 300 kHz and 600 kHz to maximize range performance, while the GeoScan 2491 runs at 400 kHz and 900 kHz to deliver even higher image resolution. Both include a fast 60 kHz update rate, CW and Chirp pulse options, no near-field blurring, and a maximum operating depth of 300 metres.

GeoScan features high-definition capabilities that combine ultra-short pulses and pulse compression to enhance image resolution and range definition. A dynamic variable aperture focusing system enables higher resolution at shorter ranges and improved image quality at longer ranges, while an automated image equalization function ensures high contrast across different seafloor types.

Both models include integrated pitch, roll, heading and pressure sensors for precise navigation and depth measurement, helping users to collect accurate, high-resolution data in the most demanding underwater environments.

Typical applications for the GeoScan family include Search and Recovery (SAR), hydrographic surveying, object detection and identification, inspection and engineering support, and marine geology and archaeology.

Visitor to Ocean Business can see the GeoScan system alongside GeoAcoustics’ latest bathymetric sonar and sub-bottom profiler technology at Ocean Business 2025 on Stand H4.