 
New Wave Media

April 3, 2025

GeoAcoustics to Launch Two New Side Scan Sonars at Ocean Business

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

GeoAcoustics Ltd will debut a new Side Scan Sonar range at Ocean Business 2025 next week, adding to its hydroacoustic technology portfolio.

Designed to deliver superior visualization for diverse marine survey applications, the GeoScan range currently features two models, both offering simultaneous broadband dual frequency operation and advanced sonar processing features.

The GeoScan 2361 operates at 300 kHz and 600 kHz to maximize range performance, while the GeoScan 2491 runs at 400 kHz and 900 kHz to deliver even higher image resolution. Both include a fast 60 kHz update rate, CW and Chirp pulse options, no near-field blurring, and a maximum operating depth of 300 metres.

GeoScan features high-definition capabilities that combine ultra-short pulses and pulse compression to enhance image resolution and range definition. A dynamic variable aperture focusing system enables higher resolution at shorter ranges and improved image quality at longer ranges, while an automated image equalization function ensures high contrast across different seafloor types.

Both models include integrated pitch, roll, heading and pressure sensors for precise navigation and depth measurement, helping users to collect accurate, high-resolution data in the most demanding underwater environments.

Typical applications for the GeoScan family include Search and Recovery (SAR), hydrographic surveying, object detection and identification, inspection and engineering support, and marine geology and archaeology.

Visitor to Ocean Business can see the GeoScan system alongside GeoAcoustics’ latest bathymetric sonar and sub-bottom profiler technology at Ocean Business 2025 on Stand H4.

Related News

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents in collaboration with the Nunatsiavut Government and Oceans North. Credit: ASL Environmental Sciences Inc.

ASL Environmental: Tidal Currents Study Underway in Newfoundland and Labrador

ASL Environmental Sciences Inc. announces the successful completion of an initial multi-week study to measure tidal currents…

Source: Aquajet

Aquajet to Launch New Hydrodemolition Robot Series

Hydrodemolition company Aquajet plans to launch two robots in April: the Aqua Cutter 450A and Aqua Cutter 450V.The new electric…

The new SPRINT-Nav family of hybrid acoustic-inertial navigators. Credit: Sonardyne International Ltd

Sonardyne Introduces New Hybrid Acoustic-Inertial Navigator

Sonardyne International Ltd announced the launch of SPRINT-Nav U, the world's smallest hybrid acoustic-inertial navigator…

Source: Rice University / Josh Okun

A Graveyard for Glaciers

Last year, headstones carved from ice by Icelandic sculptor Ottó Magnússon were placed in a windswept field by the sea to create…

British sewage contaminates waterways and the oceans. Credit: Adobe Stock/cheekylorns

Sewage Contaminates British Waters

Beneath the gloomy seas off southern England, 400 million mussels encrust ropes hanging from buoys dotted over an area the…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news