GeoAcoustics Names New General Manager

U.K-based hydroacoustic technology manufacturer GeoAcoustics has appointed Paul Stone as General Manager at its headquarters in Norfolk.

With 35 years of diverse experience across offshore and subsea operations and management, Stone brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record in senior leadership roles.

Stone joins GeoAcoustics following a 17-year career at Seamap Malaysia, which culminated in a five year tenure as General Manager at the company’s Malaysian headquarters from 2018 to 2023.

During this time, he led operations, managed manufacturing and repairs, and successfully integrated new product lines.

“GeoAcoustics has an outstanding reputation for delivering cutting-edge sonar technology that sets benchmarks in various marine sectors globally. I’m excited to join the company and contribute to new innovations while strengthening our market position globally. I look forward to working with the talented team and channel partners to build on the company’s unrivalled legacy and drive its future success,” said Stone.

GeoAcoustics’ portfolio of marine survey technology includes the GeoSwath bathymetric sonar, GeoPulse sub-bottom profiler, and Pulsar side scan sonar.