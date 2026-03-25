Wednesday, March 25, 2026
 
New Wave Media

March 25, 2026

GeoForce Hooks Geotechnical Survey for Shetland Subsea Link

(Credit: GeoForce)

(Credit: GeoForce)

GeoForce Technical Services, part of Oceanscan and Venterra Group, has been selected by Reach Subsea to deliver geotechnical survey work for the Shetland HVDC Link 2 project, a subsea power connection aimed at strengthening Britain’s electricity transmission network.

The six-month offshore campaign, running from late February to August 2026, will support Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks Transmission (SSEN Transmission) in developing a roughly 330-kilometre, 2 gigawatt subsea link between Shetland and the Scottish mainland. The project forms part of SSEN Transmission’s long-term “Beyond 2030” network strategy.

GeoForce’s scope includes seabed characterisation, sediment analysis and core penetration testing, providing data to support route optimisation and installation design. The work is intended to improve understanding of subsurface conditions and reduce engineering risks ahead of cable installation.

The contract builds on an existing relationship between GeoForce and Reach Subsea on offshore site investigation projects.

“GeoForce provides specialist geotechnical expertise that will play a key role in the success of our campaign with SSEN Transmission. Their capabilities complement our integrated project delivery onboard our vessels and will help ensure we acquire the high-resolution seabed data needed to support SSEN Transmission’s design and routing activities, while maintaining the highest standards of safety,” said Alastair McKie, Managing Director at Reach Subsea UK.

Related News

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Wraps Up Three-Year Offshore Campaign in Norwegian Sea

Energy data and intelligence specialist TGS has completed the three-year GeoStreamer X (GSX) acquisition and processing campaign in the Norwegian Sea…

© Rolf Nussbaumer/Danita Delimont / Adobe Stock

US Panel Could Scrap Endangered Species Protections for Gulf of America

The Trump administration is weighing a broad exemption from protections for endangered species for oil and gas drillers operating…

Illustration (Credit: SLB)

OneSubsea Moves to Acquire Norway’s Envirex Subsea Business

OneSubsea, a joint venture between SLB, Aker Solutions, and Subsea7, has entered into an agreement to acquire the subsea…

(Credit: Kongsberg Discovery)

DOF Selects Kongsberg Listen for HUGIN AUV Survey Platform

Kongsberg Discovery has secured the first commercial order for its Kongsberg Listen electromagnetic sensing solution, with…

Ramform Vanguard vessel (Credit: TGS)

Multiple Offshore Campaigns on TGS Seismic Vessel’s Agenda

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has lined up several new acquisition campaigns for its Ramform Vanguard seismic vessel…

(Credit: FET)

DOF Orders Four ROVs from FET

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) Subsea product line has secured a contract to provide four of its new generation work class…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Junior Supply Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news