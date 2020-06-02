GeoSpectrum wins deal for Underwater Acoustic Comms System

GeoSpectrum was selected to deliver its Long-Range Acoustic Messaging (LRAM) system to another (unnamed) customer, following the recent delivery of LRAM equipment to the Canadian Government.

The LRAM system is a through-water acoustic communications system optimized for robust operation over long range. It is designed to send acoustically encoded tactical messages from a user-controlled station to a submerged submarine or other underwater asset. Two-way communication can also be provided.

The LRAM system provides the capability to covertly communicate with a submarine on an as-needed basis without requiring the submarine to be at periscopic depth. Such communication can be vital for tactical comms with the submarine (mission re-tasking, target cuing, Blue-on-Blue prevention, etc.) or enhancing submarine safety by routine monitoring and handling of distress situations.

Communication can be in diverse topologies from a ship or off-shore site directly to the submarine direct water-to-water or from a command station using an acoustic link on an expendable buoy, USV or manned vessel. The system configurations support strategic communication for ranges up to thousands of kilometers applying GeoSpectrum’s Very Low Frequency (VLF) source as well as tactical communication for up to hundreds of kilometers using Low Frequency (LF) sources. Also, it can provide a means for reliable and secure remote acoustic activation or communications with Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) and divers.



