Wednesday, July 12, 2023
 
New Wave Media

July 12, 2023

Germany Tells UN: Nord Stream Inquiry Found Subsea Explosive Traces on Yacht

©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

©The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Germany found traces of subsea explosives in samples taken from a yacht that it suspects "may have been used to transport the explosives" to blow up the Nord Stream gas pipelines, it told the U.N. Security Council in a letter with Sweden and Denmark.

A series of unexplained explosions hit the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines connecting Russia and Germany under the Baltic Sea last September in the exclusive economic zones of Germany, Sweden, and Denmark. 

The trio are each conducting separate investigations and sent an update - seen by Reuters - ahead of a meeting of the 15-member Security Council on Tuesday called by Russia, which has complained that it has not been kept informed about the probes.

"None of the investigations has been concluded and at this point, it is still not possible to say when they will be concluded. The nature of the acts of sabotage is unprecedented and the investigations are complex," the three wrote in a joint letter, dated Monday, which included an update on each inquiry.

The joint letter said Germany has been investigating "the suspicious charter of a sailing yacht" that had been rented in a way to "hide the identity of the real charterer." Germany was still investigating the precise course of the boat. 

"It is suspected that the boat in question may have been used to transport the explosives that exploded at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines," the letter said of Germany's inquiry. "Traces of subsea explosives were found in the samples taken from the boat during the investigation."

"According to expert assessments, it is possible that trained divers could have attached explosives at the points where damage occurred to the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which are laid on the seabed at a depth of approx. 70 to 80 meters," it said of Germany's inquiry. 

Moscow has said the West was behind the blasts. Western governments have denied involvement as has Ukraine, which is fighting Russian forces that invaded in February 2022.

Russia failed in March to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into the Nord Stream blasts. 

"At this point it is not possible to reliably establish the identity of the perpetrators and their motives, particularly regarding the question of whether the incident was steered by a state or state actor," the letter said of Germany's inquiry.

(Reuters - Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Related News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

McDermott Bags Major Subsea Pipeline, Cable Order in Qatar

Offshore installation firm McDermott has secured a major subsea pipelines and cables engineering, procurement, construction…

©Decom Engineering

Decom Engineering Develops Its Largest Chopsaw Yet for Subsea Pipe Cutting

Northern Ireland-based offshore decommissioning technology firm Decom Engineering said Wednesday it had developed its largest…

Cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton will transport and install the cables Credit: Jan De Nul

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables to Deliver Offshore Cables for German Offshore Wind Projects

Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul Group, in partnership with power cable maker Hellenic Cables, has won a contract from…

The manganese nodule-covered plains of the central Pacific Photo: ROV team, GEOMAR (CC BY 4.0)

Deep-Sea Mining Threatens Biodiversity 25 Times More Than Land-Based Mining, Report Says

Extracting minerals from the ocean floor could negatively impact biodiversity on a scale of up to 25 times greater than land-based mining…

(Photo: Ørsted)

Ørsted Unveils USV for Met-ocean Measurement

Leading offshore wind developer Ørsted announced it has developed an uncrewed surface vessel (USV) for offshore met-ocean…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Russia's Medvedev Says Moscow Now Has Free Hand to Destroy Enemies' Subsea Cables over Nord Stream Blasts

A close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was no reason for Moscow not to destroy its enemies'…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

EvoLogics news at Ocean Business 2023
Search Marine Technology Jobs

RV Captain & Marine Operations Supervisor

● Kaneohe, Hawaii, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news