 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2021

DNV GL Gives Nod for Heerema's Silent Offshore Installation Concepts

Heerema Marine Contractors' concepts for the silent installation of offshore facilities' foundations have received a Statement of Feasibility from the global quality assurance firm DNV GL.

Heerema has been working on developing 'silent foundations' - pile foundations for offshore structures that can be installed without loud hammering. Hammering can be harmful to marine life and requires noise mitigation systems that produce a considerable CO2 footprint.

"The concepts being investigated are helical or screw piles and so-called push-in piles," Heerema explained.

Heerema said Thursday that DNVGL has now awarded a Statement of Feasibility to both concepts that are under development.

"Despite the challenges in 2020, this development could continue with the University of Dundee's support, who executed an extensive testing and modeling program," Heerema Marine Contractors said.

"As part of a technology qualification process, the results were extensively discussed with DNV-GL, and several workshops were conducted to review the foundation concepts and the development results," the Dutch firm added.

The Statements of Feasibility are the first formal step towards qualifying these technologies for actual use in offshore structures.

Videos/Homepage Photo Courtesy of Heerema Marine Contractors

Related News

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg's Cable Protection for Chinese Offshore Wind Farm

Swedish firm Trelleborg will provide cable protection for Jiangsu Qidong offshore wind project in China, under a contract…

Credit: pixone3d/AdobeStock

Survey: UK Subsea Industry Shows Signs of Optimism

Subsea industry supply chain companies in the UK are looking a bit more optimistic, with an improved outlook, less redundancies…

Credit: Rovco

Rovco Tapped for Subsea Services at Beatrice Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV and hydrographic services, has signed a contract to carry out work on offshore wind farm Beatrice…

Rever Polaris - Credit: Rever Offshore

Boskalis Buys Rever Offshore's Subsea Services Business

Dutch marine contractor Boskalis on Monday acquired all the shares of Rever Offshore’s subsea services business.Rever, formerly…

Oceanographer and Discoverer will join NOAA's ship fleet, which includes NOAA Ship Ronald H. Brown, the agency's largest research vessel. (Photo: Wes Struble/NOAA)

Thoma-Sea Marine Wins Deal to Build Pair of NOAA Oceanographic Ships

NOAA’s effort to recapitalize its aging fleet of research ships took a major step forward today with the U.S. Navy’s award of a $178…

Kovalenko I - AdobeStock

Elbit Systems to Buy Sparton for $380 Million

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems has signed an agreement to buy maritime defense contractor…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

GEOMARES SAS

GeoMares S.A.S. is a Colombian company, specialized in marine services, founded in 2009, with 100% private funding. We have amply experienced personnel and equipment for shallow water submarine cable installation with recent projects such as the SAC-Seg.H Extension project in Buenaventura, and Globenet Seg.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news