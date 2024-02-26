Monday, February 26, 2024
 
Glamox to Light Up PGS’ Seismic Vessels

(Credit: PGS)

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has won a contract from PGS to provide marine LED lighting for eight of its vessels that undertake seismic surveys of the seabed.

This first phase of the major retrofit project will involve replacing fluorescent tube lighting with around 2,500 marine-certified LED luminaires fitted on the exterior and interior of the eight vessels.

PGS’s switch to energy-efficient LED lighting is being driven by its desire to comply with emission reduction targets, new regulations, and its own sustainability targets.

The LED luminaires will be fitted into eight vessels that operate worldwide: Ramform Vanguard, Atlas, Titan, Hyperion, Tethys, Victory, Sovereign, and PGS Apollo.

The vessels undertake seismic surveys to gather geophysical data to create detailed maps of sub-surface conditions. This information is used by offshore energy and mineral companies, and increasingly by offshore wind farm developers to determine where best to locate their assets.

The interior lighting will cover areas such as the bridge, crew quarters, corridors, gangways, stairwells, ladders, and communal areas. Exterior lighting also includes floodlights and emergency lighting. The specialist luminaires are marine-certified and capable of withstanding the harshest of conditions.

“The retrofit of these vessels with energy-efficient LED luminaires should enable us to save energy used for lighting by as much as 60%. It is the first phase of a major retrofit project which will be ongoing until 2025. 

"Eventually, we aim to retrofit each vessel with around 2,500 new luminaires. This initiative contributes to our goal to reduce our emissions by 75 percent and achieve a Net Zero carbon footprint by 2050,” said Olaf Brunstad, VP Fleet Management, PGS.

“Recent new targets set by the International Maritime Organization are putting the maritime industry under increasing pressure to adopt technologies to reduce its carbon footprint. 

"Emission reduction targets and the phase-out of fluorescent lighting due to EU directives for saving energy and eliminating hazardous waste, are seeing a wave of retrofit projects as vessel owners and operators switch to energy-saving LED luminaires,” added Astrid Simonsen Joos, Group CEO, Glamox. “

