Global OTEC: Deployment of New Onshore Power Module

Global OTEC has announced the OTEC Power Module®, its next step in revolutionizing tropical energy access. Credit: Global OTEC

British climate-tech innovator Global OTEC has announced its next step in revolutionizing tropical energy access: the deployment of its first energy-generating onshore pilot, the OTEC Power Module®—a compact, modular power plant that turns the ocean's natural temperature gradient into continuous, clean electricity. Unlike previous Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) projects that were primarily research-based, this pilot will demonstrate real-world scalability and readiness for mass production across more than 100 tropical and subtropical regions where the technology can thrive. 

The demonstration will be deployed onshore, drawing from existing deep seawater intake sites to tap into the temperature difference between warm surface water and cold deep ocean water. This natural gradient will drive an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) system with next generation components, generating up to 500 kW of clean baseload power, day and night, all year round. 

Global OTEC expects to finalize a location this year. The project aims to validate the technical performance, cost efficiency, and replicability of the OTEC Power Module® ahead of offshore trials. 

From powering remote subsea pumps and wells to providing energy for ports, data centres, and island communities, the the OTEC Power Module® offers a low-carbon alternative for long subsea tiebacks, reducing both CAPEX by 50%. 

This pilot comes just months after Global OTEC introduced the Power Module® at the 1st Brazilian Workshop on Geothermal Energy Utilization and Storage, hosted by Petrobras. In parallel, the company is advancing construction of its floating, storm-resistant prototype in Gran Canaria, Spain, showcasing both the energy system and structural innovations required to scale OTEC offshore. 

