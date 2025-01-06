 
Global Gravity Names New CEO

Tom Rasmussen (center), Kenneth Hagelskjær (right) and Jacob Gehlert (left) (Credit: Global Gravity)

Tubular systems developer Global Gravity has appointed Tom Rasmussen, an industry expert with over 25 years of experience in offshore and oil and gas operations, as its chief executive officer (CEO).

Tom Rasmussen took over the CEO role at Global Gravity on January 1, 2025, previously serving as COO.

The company developed patented TubeLock system for handling offshore pipes, casing, and tubing, significantly increasing revenue and expanding its global presence.

Global Gravity has expanded into multiple markets in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Guyana, with plans to enter Brazil soon.

Rasmussen has been instrumental in this process, driving awareness of the patented TubeLock system, which was launched in 2010 as the world’s first Tubular Transport Running System (TTRS).

The system revolutionizes offshore pipe handling by improving safety, efficiency, and space utilization.

Rasmussen succeeds Kenneth Hagelskjær, founder of Global Gravity, who will continue as the chairman of a newly established board of directors.

Going forward, Hagelskjær will dedicate his focus to developing Engineered Market Solutions (EMS), a sister company providing engineering, production, and services for the energy industry, including wind, oil/gas, and Power-to-X technologies.

“This appointment is a great honor and a recognition of the remarkable progress our team has made. Since joining the company six years ago, we’ve grown revenue sixfold.

“TubeLock has proven its value for our clients by optimizing pipe handling while at the same time saving money and reducing CO2 emissions. The results speak for themselves; today, many customers seek us out for collaboration rather than the other way around,” said Rasmussen.

