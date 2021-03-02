Global Offshore to Take Care of Cables at Equinor's Offshore Wind Farms

Global Offshore, an offshore cable installation, repair, and trenching services provider, has won a multi-year offshore wind farm cable maintenance and management framework agreement with Equinor.

Global Offshore, a Global Marine subsidiary, will supply cable management services and carry out associated call-off services, comprising of active cable maintenance as well as unplanned repairs.

The agreement gives Equinor access to Global Marine Group’s fleet of cable ships and CTVs, including its cable laying ships, Global Symphony and Normand Clipper, equipped with one of Global Offshore’s Q1400 jet trenches.

"A first for Global Offshore, which traditionally carries out work on offshore cables, the framework agreement covers the onshore and offshore export cables at Equinor’s Dudgeon wind farm, as well as the offshore export cables at Hywind and Sheringham Shoal, with the potential to cover other wind farms in the future. The framework agreement is the latest in a long list of contracts for Global Offshore’s Complete Cable Care service," Global Offshore said. Normand Clipper / Credit: Global Offshore

According to Global Offshore, its Complete Cable Care solution is designed to proactively maintain cable assets and respond quickly to power cable damage, bringing increased standards of readiness and responsiveness to the industry. The service is supported by a maintained stock of universal power joints, as well as access to qualified jointers, prepared to respond rapidly to a fault or incident.

The framework agreement will mark the second contract for Global Offshore at Equinor’s Hywind offshore wind farm. In Autumn 2017, Global Marine Group carried out the survey and trenching activities, involving cutting and jetting techniques, of the subsea export and four inter-array cables at the Hywind Scotland Pilot Park, a five-turbine, 30MW floating wind farm, located 25-30 km off Peterhead, North-East Scotland.



