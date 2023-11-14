Tuesday, November 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2023

Glosten, Siemens Energy Select Key Equipment Vendors for World's First Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

Credit: Glosten

Credit: Glosten

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten and Siemens Energy have selected Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries as primary equipment vendors for their design of what will be the first hydrogen-hybrid research vessel in the world. 

The vessel, nominally known as the CCRV, is currently in the design phase and will be owned and operated by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography (Scripps). 

Ballard Power Systems will provide the fuel cells which will help power the vessel, and Chart Industries will provide the cryogenic tank and fuel gas system where the liquid hydrogen fuel will be bunkered and conditioned for the fuel cells—both essential components of a hydrogen-fuel-cell propulsion system. 

The equipment from these vendors will allow extended zero-emissions operation of the Scripps’ CCRV to help the university to meet its goals for clean operations during science missions along the California coast.

“Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries are known for their expertise in hydrogen technologies, so we felt like they were a natural choice for a hydrogen propulsion system this unique,” said Tim Leach, the principal naval architect at Glosten leading the CCRV design effort. 

“Their experience will be invaluable to this project and integrate well with the engineering team as they move forward with developing the details of this design.”

According to Glosten, the company has for over sixty years supported Scripps with engineering and design work for their oceanographic research fleet, including the midlife refit of the R/V Roger Revelle, modifications to the R/V Sally Ride, Melville and New Horizon, and the design of the recently retired FLoating Instrument Platform (FLIP). 

In 2018, Glosten was contracted by Sandia National Laboratories to perform a feasibility study of a zero-emission, hydrogen-fuel-cell coastal research vessel. The Zero-V concept was developed in collaboration with Scripps and validated the coastal hydrogen-hybrid research concept. Glosten was awarded the contract to develop a concept-through-production-level design package for the CCRV in 2022.

 

Related News

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen in September 2022 - Photo: Danish Armed Forces

Kremlin: More Signs Appear of Ukrainian Involvement in Nord Stream Blasts

The Kremlin said on Monday that more signs were appearing of Ukrainian involvement in the blasts that ruptured Russia's Nord…

Credit: TenneT

Artificial Reefs Deployed in Dutch North Sea to Boost Marine Life Around Offshore Wind Farms

Dutch transmission system operator TenneT, in collaboration with contractor Equans/Smulders,  has installed several artificial…

China Ship is Focus of Pipeline Damage Probe, Finland Says

An investigation into the damage to the Balticonnector gas pipeline is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew…

Verlume’s in-field resident AUV charging and communication station has been deployed as part of the Renewables for Subsea Power project in Scotland. Source: Verlume.

MTR100: Subsea Batteries

Subsea batteries are being configured to meet the demands of science and industry. In both cases, the aim remains to boost…

Image courtesy Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Expands its Plymouth, MA Production Facility

Greensea IQ celebrated the 25,000 square foot expansion of its Cordage Park production facility on October 17, 2023. This…

(Photo: HII)

US Navy Orders Up to 200 UUVs from HII for $347 Million

The U.S. Navy has placed an order for as many as 200 small unmanned undersea vehicles (SUUV) in a deal potentially worth…

Featured Companies

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Bringing Science to the Masses
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news