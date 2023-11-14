Glosten, Siemens Energy Select Key Equipment Vendors for World's First Hydrogen-hybrid Research Vessel

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Glosten and Siemens Energy have selected Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries as primary equipment vendors for their design of what will be the first hydrogen-hybrid research vessel in the world.

The vessel, nominally known as the CCRV, is currently in the design phase and will be owned and operated by UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography (Scripps).

Ballard Power Systems will provide the fuel cells which will help power the vessel, and Chart Industries will provide the cryogenic tank and fuel gas system where the liquid hydrogen fuel will be bunkered and conditioned for the fuel cells—both essential components of a hydrogen-fuel-cell propulsion system.

The equipment from these vendors will allow extended zero-emissions operation of the Scripps’ CCRV to help the university to meet its goals for clean operations during science missions along the California coast.

“Ballard Power Systems and Chart Industries are known for their expertise in hydrogen technologies, so we felt like they were a natural choice for a hydrogen propulsion system this unique,” said Tim Leach, the principal naval architect at Glosten leading the CCRV design effort.

“Their experience will be invaluable to this project and integrate well with the engineering team as they move forward with developing the details of this design.”

According to Glosten, the company has for over sixty years supported Scripps with engineering and design work for their oceanographic research fleet, including the midlife refit of the R/V Roger Revelle, modifications to the R/V Sally Ride, Melville and New Horizon, and the design of the recently retired FLoating Instrument Platform (FLIP).

In 2018, Glosten was contracted by Sandia National Laboratories to perform a feasibility study of a zero-emission, hydrogen-fuel-cell coastal research vessel. The Zero-V concept was developed in collaboration with Scripps and validated the coastal hydrogen-hybrid research concept. Glosten was awarded the contract to develop a concept-through-production-level design package for the CCRV in 2022.