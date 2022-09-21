Grace Hopper Subsea Cable ups Capacity

One year after Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) established a new subsea fiber route between the U.S. and France, the company is increasing network capacity and diversity, investing in a fiber pair on Grace Hopper, a subsea cable system spearheaded by Google, between New York and Bude, Cornwall in the U.K. The Grace Hopper system will use Lumen landing station and infrastructure services at both locations.

"Data flow and capacity demands don't know boundaries. The bandwidth explosion across continents is real and we're meeting it head on by investing in new subsea cables," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president of global customer success. "The Grace Hopper system is part of Lumen and Google's long history of collaboration. Together, we're building communications infrastructures for secure and reliable delivery of digital enterprise and consumer services around the world. We are pleased to be using our landing stations at these locations, and excited to add another end-to-end intercontinental connection to the Lumen network – one of the most deeply peered networks in the world."

Laurinda Pang, Lumen President of Global Customer SuccessLumen has owned and operated global subsea networks for more than 20 years. The company has a comprehensive trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio with six on-net diverse fiber routes, including Dunant, a Google subsea system. Dunant connects Virginia Beach in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. Lumen has an on-net route utilizing Dunant between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

Global businesses and wholesale providers will have access to secure, diverse trans-Atlantic network options connecting to Lumen's global 450,000 route fiber mile network.

Lumen is taking orders now on Grace Hopper which will be active and ready to deliver services in October.