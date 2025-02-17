Tuesday, February 18, 2025
 
AiP Granted for Additive Manufacturing of Pressure Vessels for Human Occupancy

Source: DML

Source: DML

DEEP Manufacturing Limited (DML) has secured DNV approval in principle (AiP) for its use of wire arc additive manufacturing in the production of steel for pressure vessels for human occupancy.

With 20 Wire Arc systems at its Advanced Manufacturing Centre of Excellence in Avonmouth, UK, DEEP Manufacturing operates one of the largest concentrations of Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing (WAAM) systems globally.

WAAM enables the manufacture of large-scale metal components with complex geometries. Unlike powder based additive manufacturing, WAAM uses an electric arc to melt wire feedstock, which gives the end product a higher level of material quality.

Compared to traditional manufacturing techniques, such as forging, WAAM offers greater speed of production, along with being able to support a higher degree of design complexity.

WAAM’s significant benefits were first realized in the automotive, aeronautical and military sectors. It is now the subsea supply chain solution for pressure vessel manufacturing.  

Each of DML's individual robotic systems can produce metallic parts up to three meters in diameter, while the six-arm synchronized configuration supports the production of parts with volumes up to 6.1 meters in diameter and 3.2 meters in height.

Initially developed as a solution to the underwater pressure vessel manufacturing requirements of DEEP, the ocean technology and exploration company, the business has the capability and capacity to offer its rapid production timelines and expertise in large-format metal additive manufacturing to projects in the offshore, maritime and energy industries.

The company is now in the final stages of the audit process to obtain DNV approval to produce pressure vessels for human occupancy.

Peter Richards, Chief Executive Officer, DEEP Manufacturing, said: “If subsea companies are still relying on traditional forge and casting methods, they risk falling behind. There is a need for a mindset shift toward innovation and proactive measures to enhance industry-wide resilience. As we move forward, we want to support our customers to embrace innovation and build more adaptable, resilient operations. This is a tipping point for our industry, and it is time to fully leverage the benefits that additive manufacturing offers.”

