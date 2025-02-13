Thursday, February 13, 2025
 
AiP Granted for Autonomous Subsea Inspection USV

Source: LR

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Brazilian company TideWise for its 24-metre uncrewed surface vessel (USV), designed for offshore subsea inspection operations at depths of up to 2,500 meters.

With an endurance of 35 days and dynamic positioning 2 (DP2) capability, the vessel can deploy a work-class electric ROV at depths of up to 2,500 meters. Its ability to perform multiple tasks offers the potential to streamline workflows, minimize operational downtime, reduce costs, and enhance the overall efficiency of offshore projects.

Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric system with the potential for future migration to hydrogen, the USV significantly reduces carbon emissions, and meets the demand for sustainable solutions in offshore operations.

