 
New Wave Media

March 22, 2022

Greensea Announces Software Upgrades, VideoRay Partnership

  • Screenshot of EOD Workspace 6.0 software (Image: Greensea)
  • Pete Kerson, Program Manager and Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer launching VideoRay defender during water trials testing new software (Photo: Greensea)
  • Screenshot of EOD Workspace 6.0 software (Image: Greensea) Screenshot of EOD Workspace 6.0 software (Image: Greensea)
  • Pete Kerson, Program Manager and Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer launching VideoRay defender during water trials testing new software (Photo: Greensea) Pete Kerson, Program Manager and Naomi Harrison, Junior Robotics Engineer launching VideoRay defender during water trials testing new software (Photo: Greensea)

Marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc announces the introduction of major software updates to its OPENSEA platform add-ons, Workspace and Professional Workspace. Additionally, Greensea announces the release of EOD Workspace 6.3. These software updates are the result of collaboration with VideoRay in response to the company’s ongoing development of their Mission Specialist Series ROVs. OPENSEA, and all products developed on OPENSEA, are open architecture and support the future generation of ocean robotics through navigation, autonomy, and advanced user interface concepts, including remote and over-the-horizon supervision.

EOD Workspace 6.3 represents a major update to the previous version – including support for ArcGIS and a user interface redesign to support VideoRay’s Expeditionary Splashproof Controller. The user interface redesign is the culmination of hours of interviews and more than two years of trials with EOD Technicians to ensure user interactions with the software are more intuitive and natural and that the new version meets the evolving needs of the EOD Technician. Workspace and Professional Workspace have been upgraded to version 5.0.

All standard software on VideoRay’s Mission Specialist Series ROVs was updated earlier this month.

Founder and CEO of Greensea Systems Inc. Ben Kinnaman commented, “OPENSEA with Workspace is the standard software package on VideoRay’s Defender and Pro5 vehicles. OPENSEA provides the capability to perform advanced autonomous missions and prepares these vehicles for future technology advances as an open architecture platform. The newest versions of Workspace are the result of a direct collaboration with VideoRay and a multi-million-dollar R & D investment here at Greensea. This investment has positioned EOD Workspace as a transition platform for emerging technologies, providing a straight-forward path to getting new capabilities to the warfighter.”

“While EOD Workspace is primarily a defense product, Greensea is offering the technology of EOD Workspace into innovative commercial products like SafeC2, which allows the long-range command and control of subsea assets.”

These software releases underscore the long-standing collaboration between VideoRay and Greensea and their commitment to provide accelerated technology to the defense and commercial industries.

Kinnaman continues, “Technological advances and innovations such as this are only possible where robot manufacturers have selected OPENSEA’s open architecture software framework. This software platform allows collaboration between manufacturers and software designers to create today’s solutions for tomorrow’s challenges.”

Scot Bentley, VideoRay CEO commented. “A key reason for the success of the VideoRay Defender is our use of Greensea software. Their software engineers respond to ever-changing requirements, and the recent EOD Workspace 6.3 upgrade is an example of this. We look forward to working together with the Greensea team to maintain the superiority of the Defender for the most demanding missions.”

Greensea has been providing the control, navigation, autonomy, and user interface which are built on OPENSEA, Greensea’s open architecture software platform for ocean robotics, to VideoRay since 2016.

Related News

Allseas' Hidden Gem vessel - Credit: Allseas

TMC, Allseas to Develop Commercial Seabed Nodule Collection System. Plan to Buy Another Drillship

The Metals Company (TMC), a company extracting battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, said Friday its subsidiary…

Scott McLay, CCO navigation, and Oliver Skisland, CEO, Water Linked (Photo: Elaine Maslin)

Oceanology ’22 Day 2: New Demands Drive Ocean Innovation

Day two at Oceanology International in London had a full crowd and plenty of demonstrations of collaboration, as the industry looks to new horizons…

Tritons waiting deployment from the firm’s new Gulfport facility in Mississippi. Photo from Ocean Aero.

Autonomy: Sun, Sail & Subsea – Not a Holiday, but a Hybrid UxV Platform

Ten years ago, Ocean Aero’s unique hybrid sailboat-submarine was a novel idea being developed in a San Diego garage. Today…

Gareth Davies, executive director of strategy and technology for Subsea Production Systems at Baker Hughes. Photo courtesy Baker Hughes

"CTO in Focus" - Gareth Davies, Baker Hughes

New for 2022 is Offshore Engineer's "CTO in Focus" which aims to gain insights from the C-Suite and the R&D lab of industry…

Image courtesy MODUS

Subsea Expo Day 2: Remote and Autonomous Ops are the Trend, Barriers Remain

[ Elaine Maslin reports from the show floor at Subsea Expo in Aberdeen this week for Offshore Engineer and Marine Technology…

Subsea Expo panel session. Rear Admiral Paul Halton is shown at the back. ©Global Underwater Hub

Subsea Expo Focuses on $3 Trillion Opportunity

One of the first major UK industry events since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic heard Tuesday morning how, after a…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Qualitas Remos

QUALITAS Remos is an engineering company created in 2002 that provides innovative knowledge intensive solutions and services to the operational oceanography community. QUALITAS Remos is leader in the provision, operation and maintenance of HF Radar ocean observing…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Alaska Boat Captain ($1,000 Signing Bonus!) Skagway AK

● Skagway, AK, United States

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news