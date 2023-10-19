Greensea IQ Expands its Plymouth, MA Production Facility

Greensea IQ celebrated the 25,000 square foot expansion of its Cordage Park production facility on October 17, 2023.

This expansion establishes a manufacturing center for the production of several navigation and robotics systems including the Bayonet line of surf zone crawlers, EverClean hull cleaning robots, RNAV3 diver navigation systems and OPENSEA Edge autonomy hardware.

“We were excited to open our newly expanded facility to the public for the first time and welcomed local blue tech businesses, community leaders and others from the marine industry,” said Rob Howard, Chief Growth Officer, Greensea IQ. “This expansion is the next step in Greensea IQ’s transition from doing custom development work to delivering fully integrated intelligent products for working in the ocean. The new facility will support the planned growth and worldwide expansion of our robotics-as-a-service program, EverClean, while it gains adoption as fleet owners work to meet increasingly demanding carbon emissions requirements and increased hull performance throughout the cruise and shipping industries. Plymouth will also allow us to quickly scale to meet demand for the new Bayonet line of AUGVs as we start d-livering the platform to defense and commercial customers for use in near shore MCM, EOD, UXO and surf zone survey applications.”

Greensea IQ’s expansion celebration took place immediately following an on-water demonstration as part of the Blue Future Conference held in Plymouth, Massachusetts held at the Cordage Park Marina, Greenea IQ’s on water testing area. In addition to the Bayonet 250 other participants at the demo included Jaia Robotics, SeaTrac, and students from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Read about the vision of the new Greensea IQ in the MTR100 edition of Marine Technology Reporter.

The Everclean hull cleaning robot. Image courtesy Greensea IQ