Greensea Expansion Continues with New Space in Vermont

Greensea Systems expanded its Vermont operations by leasing 4,200 sq. ft. of additional commercial space at The Creamery located at 20 Jolina Court, Richmond, Vt. The new commercial space will provide additional office space as well as a much needed engineering laboratory space for R&D.

“I am committed to growing the company in Vermont and right here in Richmond. The new Creamery building presents a great opportunity to expand within walking distance of our current headquarters”, said Ben Kinnaman, Greensea CEO. “Greensea is growing and we are rapidly expanding within the maritime robotics industry. This new facility gives us additional space for vehicle testing, software integration, and control system development.”

Chris Chase, Vice President of Finance and Administration for Greensea, said, “Since March of 2020, we’ve grown our headcount by 50% in our Richmond office. With pandemic restrictions easing, we’re getting more people into the office. It became pretty clear that we just did not have the space to accommodate our growth. Having commercial space available so close to us made this an easy decision to make.”

Greensea marked its 15th anniversary by moving into and occupying the office space at The Creamery in time for a company-wide retreat. Greensea said it intends to continue to hire throughout 2021 and into 2022.