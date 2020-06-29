 
New Wave Media

June 29, 2020

Greensea Hires Green as Senior Robotics Engineer

Matt Green (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open software architecture platform for the marine industry, recently added key personnel to its engineering team to support the development of its EOD technologies. Matt Green, Senior Robotics Engineer, is leading the technology development of Greensea’s EOD Workspace, a navigation, control, and user interface system for inspection class ROVs used  in military subsea EOD mitigation.

“We wanted a robotics engineer who would push the boundaries of what a small ROV is capable of in the EOD world. These ROVs require highly accurate navigation and control in a narrow SWaP-C environment,” said Greensea CEO, Ben Kinnaman. “Matt comes to Greensea with 20-years of experience engineering solutions for these limited SWaP-C requirements. We have a very aggressive roadmap for the advancement of EOD Workspace as the intuitive “Next Generation” command, control, and situational awareness system for EOD Technicians. Matt will be instrumental to helping Greensea reach these objectives.”

Green will be based in San Diego, Calif. and will closely support the US Navy in their adoption of EOD Workspace.

In addition to this recent hire, Greensea continues to expand its workforce. Interested parties can monitor job openings at greensea.com/careers.

Email

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
