Greensea Hires Keefer as Senior Robotics Engineer

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, has hired Andrew Keefer as Senior Robotics Engineer to advance navigation and autonomy technologies. He will be based in Greensea’s Plymouth, Mass. office where he will work in the OPENSEA Core Technologies group.

Keefer comes to Greensea from Raytheon where he was Deputy of Undersea Machine Learning IRAD. He has a bachelor’s degree from University of Rhode Island in Physics and Physical Oceanography and over a decade of experience building and deploying autonomous systems including several years at Hydroid and Teledyne Benthos.

Shay Osler, Chief Engineer, said he is pleased to be expanding the engineering team with such an experienced unmanned underwater systems engineer. “Andrew has already proven to be a strong contributor to our team. His skills are being utilized on several of Greensea’s newly awarded commercial and military contracts.”

“It’s exciting to work with modern software and modern software tools. Greensea is looking at innovative ways to use software and they are getting the latest technology into their OPENSEA platform,” Keefer said. “OPENSEA can connect many different systems and sensors together easily to create advanced system capabilities in the field. OPENSEA’s data driven approach also serves as a great starting point for machine learning applications. It’s where the industry is going.”