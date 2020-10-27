 
New Wave Media

October 27, 2020

Greensea Hires Keefer as Senior Robotics Engineer

Andrew Keefer (Photo: Greensea)

Andrew Keefer (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the open architecture robotics platform for the marine industry, has hired Andrew Keefer as Senior Robotics Engineer to advance navigation and autonomy technologies. He will be based in Greensea’s Plymouth, Mass. office where he will work in the OPENSEA Core Technologies group.

Keefer comes to Greensea from Raytheon where he was Deputy of Undersea Machine Learning IRAD. He has a bachelor’s degree from University of Rhode Island in Physics and Physical Oceanography and over a decade of experience building and deploying autonomous systems including several years at Hydroid and Teledyne Benthos.

Shay Osler, Chief Engineer, said he is pleased to be expanding the engineering team with such an experienced unmanned underwater systems engineer. “Andrew has already proven to be a strong contributor to our team. His skills are being utilized on several of Greensea’s newly awarded commercial and military contracts.”

“It’s exciting to work with modern software and modern software tools. Greensea is looking at innovative ways to use software and they are getting the latest technology into their OPENSEA platform,” Keefer said. “OPENSEA can connect many different systems and sensors together easily to create advanced system capabilities in the field. OPENSEA’s data driven approach also serves as a great starting point for machine learning applications. It’s where the industry is going.”

Email

Related News

Recovery of Autosub 6000 following BioCam dive. Image: Sonardyne

Seabed Imaging Re-imagined

A project to address the twin challenge of covering large areas of seabed at high resolution, while also processing the gathered…

Photo: Copyright Keith Ellenbogen/iLCP

Coral Reef Health Report: Palau’s Coral Reefs - A Jewel of the Ocean

The latest report from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation finds Palau’s reefs had the highest coral cover observed…

The Bongo RSV is one of C-Innovation’s vessels being upgraded with Sonardyne technologies. - Credit: C-Innovation

C-Innovation Orders Sonardyne Tech for ROV Ops in Brazil

Marine services company C-Innovation (C-I) has ordered a package of Sonardyne’s underwater positioning and navigation systems…

'Pioneering' Deep Sea Mineral Exploration Mission Complete Off Norway

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) has completed its five-week seabed mineral research expedition on the Mohn Ridge…

Ocean Startup Challenge Awards 14 Companies $25K Each

The first-ever Ocean Startup Challenge has awarded 14 startup companies with $25,000 each to help the companies advance their…

Credit: Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Launches Subsea Wellhead Cutting System "Terminator"

Oilfield services company Baker Hughes has launched a vessel-deployed subsea wellhead cutting system called the Terminator.In…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

iSURVEY / IKM Subsea

iSURVEY offers ISO-certified survey and positioning services to support offshore operations internationally. We are experienced in offshore rig-move operations, marine construction and cable/pipe lay/installation. IKM Subsea is a independent ROV and Trencher operator.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news