Tuesday, January 31, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 31, 2023

Greensea Launches OPENSEA Edge

Image courtesy Greensea

Image courtesy Greensea

Designed for military use but now available commercially, OPENSEA Edge is designed to be a modular edge computing module with perception support for autonomous underwater robots based on Greensea’s OPENSEA open architecture software platform, advancing ocean robotics into the next generation.

Greensea launched its latest product which the company says promises to bring true autonomy to ocean robotics.

Based on Greensea’s open architecture platform OPENSEA, OPENSEA Edge offers the next level of operator capability. While OPENSEA provides the software capabilities of navigation, control, autonomy, perception, and long-range communications, OPENSEA Edge provides a modular, hardware agnostic processing platform, that converts a traditional ROV into one with autonomy, AI, vehicle perception and tetherless, over-the-horizon, communication and control. Essentially, it is a convenient add-on package to deliver integrated edge processing and perception system integration to a traditional ROV.

“I founded Greensea to develop technology that would improve the working relationship between operators and vehicles. OPENSEA Edge is the embodiment of that effort," said Greensea founder and CEO Ben Kinnaman. "OPENSEA Edge delivers an edge-processing solution for ocean vehicles with control, autonomy, perception, and sea-floor-to-over-the-horizon communications. With OPENSEA Edge, Greensea is leading the way towards subsea robot residency and extended reach."

OPENSEA Edge uses parallel NVIDIA processors to handle sonar and video perception feeds while providing autonomy, communications, and task management for the robot. This platform puts a tremendous amount of processing power at the edge, right on the robot, where it can work directly with sensor data and make decisions for the vehicle. OPENSEA’s Safe C2 software package for low bandwidth and high latency communications links provides a seafloor to over-the-horizon communications solution for operators supervising the robot. With the open architecture framework of OPENSEA and available processing space, developers can install their own autonomy and perception-handling software, including AI/ML libraries.

Through collaboration with other subsea technology leaders, OPENSEA Edge has been able to deliver a complete solution. One example is Greensea's collaboration with Seebyte, a specialist in Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) technology. The ATR system uses fast, machine learning techniques to detect and classify targets from forward looking sonar data. Any ROV equipped with OPENSEA Edge can now identify targets, based on an extensive and growing internal library of past experiences.

Image courtesy Greensea

Related News

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the…

Illustration only - A PGS survey vessel

Norwegian Marine Seismic Player Enters Offshore Wind Market

Norwegian company PGS, best known for its seismic survey services in the offshore oil and gas sector, said Wednesday it had…

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Heads to the Arctic

Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in th

©Swift Anchors

Swift Anchors Looking to Expand Engineering Team

Swift Anchors, a UK-based company that develops anchoring solutions for the global offshore energy (floating wind, floating solar…

Credit: Ocean Infinity (Video Screenshot)

VIDEO: Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 Robotic Vessel Reaches Norway

Ocean Infinity's Armada 7801 has reached Norway after a long journey from Vietnam, where its hull was built last year at…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Sonar and Ultrasonic Technology Provider 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, MA

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

A New Uncrewed Platform for Offshore Wind

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news