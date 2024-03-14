 
New Wave Media

March 14, 2024

Greensea IQ and Ocean Power Technologies Extend Partnership

Source: OPT

Source: OPT

Greensea IQ is strengthening its partnership with Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) following extension of a contract which began in 2021.

Leveraging its versatile open architecture platform OPENSEA, Greensea IQ will continue to work with OPT to develop the next generation of OPT’s Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS).

OPT is renowned for its over-the-horizon (OTH) MDAS-equipped PowerBuoy products. The OPT PowerBuoy serves as a renewable energy solution, harnessing its power from a combination of solar, wind, and wave activity. MDAS is integrated with OPT PowerBuoys to monitor and collect data in marine protected areas, mitigate illegal fishing, provide automated vessel traffic data for ports, or support extended offshore monitoring and data collection capabilities for defense and security applications.

The new multi-year contract extension, which will run through to May 2025, will see Greensea IQ’s advanced technologies, including OPENSEA and Safe C2, play a pivotal role in the evolution of OPT’s MDAS, with Greensea IQ and OPT collaborating on all aspects of system and software design and development, including command and control, communications, and data transfer, including integration of OPT’s unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) into the overall architecture.

Initially developed for specific defense purposes, the dual-purpose technologies, OPENSEA and Safe C2, are being reworked to adapt to and support OPT’s objectives in maritime security and awareness and will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its ocean energy and defense solutions. This partnership will encompass integration of sensory data, user interface optimization, secure data transfer to the cloud, and integrating edge computing and storage solutions. Together, these advancements will enable seamless communication, and robust command and control capabilities.

Related News

The MoU signing (Credit: FET)

FET and Safeen to Collaborate on Development of Electric Thrusters for ROVs

Forum Energy Technologies (FET), though its Subsea Technologies product line, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU)…

(Credit: Spirit Energy)

Spirit Energy Hires Shearwater for CCS Seismic Survey in UK

UK-based oil and gas firm Spirit Energy has awarded a contract to Shearwater Geoservices to conduct a seismic survey in the East Irish Sea…

GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler (Credit: GeoAcoustics)

GeoAcoustis Launches New Sub-Bottom Profiler and Software Integration Capabilities

Hydroacoustic sensor technology developer GeoAcoustics has launched the GeoPulse 2 Sub-Bottom Profiler, while also announcing…

Source: Hydromea

Hydromea Unveils Underwater Inspection Robot with Proprietary Wireless Communication Technology

Subsea robotics and communications specialist Hydromea is set to introduce a new product at Oceanology International in London on March 12-14, 2024.

© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

LS Cable Reels In Preferred Supplier Deal for CIP’s Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has signed preferred supply agreement with LS Cable for the supply of both offshore…

Image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery introduces SAS Target Assistant

Kongsberg Discovery debuts a new analysis tool developed with Cathx Ocean that it says 'radically' reduces the time and effort…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Survey Technician (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Second Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

Junior Unlicensed Engineer

● NOAA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news