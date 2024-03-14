Greensea IQ and Ocean Power Technologies Extend Partnership

Greensea IQ is strengthening its partnership with Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) following extension of a contract which began in 2021.

Leveraging its versatile open architecture platform OPENSEA, Greensea IQ will continue to work with OPT to develop the next generation of OPT’s Maritime Domain Awareness Solution (MDAS).

OPT is renowned for its over-the-horizon (OTH) MDAS-equipped PowerBuoy products. The OPT PowerBuoy serves as a renewable energy solution, harnessing its power from a combination of solar, wind, and wave activity. MDAS is integrated with OPT PowerBuoys to monitor and collect data in marine protected areas, mitigate illegal fishing, provide automated vessel traffic data for ports, or support extended offshore monitoring and data collection capabilities for defense and security applications.

The new multi-year contract extension, which will run through to May 2025, will see Greensea IQ’s advanced technologies, including OPENSEA and Safe C2, play a pivotal role in the evolution of OPT’s MDAS, with Greensea IQ and OPT collaborating on all aspects of system and software design and development, including command and control, communications, and data transfer, including integration of OPT’s unmanned surface vehicles (USVs) into the overall architecture.

Initially developed for specific defense purposes, the dual-purpose technologies, OPENSEA and Safe C2, are being reworked to adapt to and support OPT’s objectives in maritime security and awareness and will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its ocean energy and defense solutions. This partnership will encompass integration of sensory data, user interface optimization, secure data transfer to the cloud, and integrating edge computing and storage solutions. Together, these advancements will enable seamless communication, and robust command and control capabilities.



