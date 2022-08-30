 
August 30, 2022

Greensea Opens San Diego Office

(Photo: Greensea Systems Inc.)

Marine robotics technology specialist Greensea Systems Inc. announced it has opened an office in San Diego to accommodate its growing workforce and support strengthening its presence in the region.

The new location—Greensea's third alongside existing offices in Richmond, Vt., and Plymouth, Mass.—provides ample room to accommodate the local team, new hires, as well as a spacious production area, the company said. It also allows Greensea to take advantage of the technology hiring pool found in Southern California in anticipation of further expansion.

Chelsea Allen, VP Operations, chose the location for its size and location. “This particular location provides the space that Greensea needs to grow in the area. We are now supporting multiple projects with military customers in San Diego, and being geographically close is undeniably a game changer. The space we chose is flex space, providing us with the needed shop space to support the hardware requirements of the projects and programs in the area. Greensea is rooted in collaboration and we believe the future of ocean robotics is rooted in it as well. This space provides an opportunity to strengthen that collaboration with our West Coast vendors, partners and customers.”

Allen continued, “Having a location in San Diego also gives us better access to a pool of very talented employees. We already have a number of full time employees working remotely in the area, who are very excited about a brick and mortar location opening up, and we expect to double our headcount here within the next year.”

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Innovative New Products & Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
