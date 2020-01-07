Greensea Opens Second Location

Greensea announced the opening of a second office in Plymouth, MA, an expansion fueled by autonomy and subsea navigation tech advances using its OPENSEA platform.

Greensea Systems (Richmond, VT) new location, at 10 Cordage Park Circle, Suite 222, in the historic Cordage Commerce Center, once home to the Plymouth Cordage Company, will be the company's first office outside of Vermont and will become home to a growing team of software developers and robotics engineers.

"We are known for our open-architecture platform, OPENSEA, that is currently in use in more than 900 marine systems," said CEO Ben Kinnaman. "Being on the waterfront, in the heart of a vibrant maritime community, is the perfect place to expand our company. We hope that having an office in Plymouth is an attractive option to potential talent, some who may already call South Eastern Massachusetts or Cape Cod home."

Greensea specializes in solving the tough problems of subsea navigation and autonomy, and is expanding its subsea, surface, and aerial applications on the OPENSEA platform.

“Greensea is actively recruiting navigation and controls engineers, project managers, and program managers to support our expanding business. Adding a second location in a major market with a well-known maritime community will help us to secure exceptional talent that can also relate to our customer's unique experiences," saidMarybeth Gilliam, COO.





