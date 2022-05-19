Greensea Promotes Allen to VP of Operations

Marine robotics technology specialist, Greensea, has promoted Chelsea Allen to Vice President of Operations in response to the company's ongoing growth and subsequent strategic management and operational needs.

Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO at Greensea, welcomes the promotion: "The ocean robotics industry has entered a period of rapid change, and we need to have the best leaders positioned to take full advantage of these changes. Chelsea is a natural leader. As the organization grows and as we add new companies to the Greensea family, I trust that Chelsea is the leader Greensea needs to guide our organization. She is driven to execute at a very high level while not compromising quality or the values of the organization, I trust her completely.”

Allen joined the company in 2018 as Production Manager and, according to Greensea, quickly became a key member of the Greensea team before being appointed to her new role.

"Chelsea has been instrumental in positioning Greensea to become one of the leaders in ocean robotics by providing program management to Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet and overseeing production of the RNAV2 diver navigation systems," Greensea said.

As VP Operations, she is responsible for software and hardware production teams as well as the quality and documentation teams which represents more than 50% of Greensea’s workforce.

“Greensea’s passion for innovation and open collaboration naturally aligns with my personal values,” says Allen. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity, and Greensea’s future in the ocean robotics industry.”

Greensea, with Chelsea Allen leading Operations, is on track for another consecutive year of more than 50% revenue growth, the company said.