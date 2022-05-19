 
New Wave Media

May 19, 2022

Greensea Promotes Allen to VP of Operations

Chelsea Allen - Credit: Greensea

Chelsea Allen - Credit: Greensea

Marine robotics technology specialist, Greensea, has promoted Chelsea Allen to Vice President of Operations in response to the company's ongoing growth and subsequent strategic management and operational needs.

Ben Kinnaman, Founder and CEO at Greensea, welcomes the promotion: "The ocean robotics industry has entered a period of rapid change, and we need to have the best leaders positioned to take full advantage of these changes. Chelsea is a natural leader. As the organization grows and as we add new companies to the Greensea family, I trust that Chelsea is the leader Greensea needs to guide our organization. She is driven to execute at a very high level while not compromising quality or the values of the organization, I trust her completely.”

Allen joined the company in 2018 as Production Manager and, according to Greensea, quickly became a key member of the Greensea team before being appointed to her new role. 

"Chelsea has been instrumental in positioning Greensea to become one of the leaders in ocean robotics by providing program management to Ocean Infinity’s Armada fleet and overseeing production of the RNAV2 diver navigation systems," Greensea said.

As VP Operations, she is responsible for software and hardware production teams as well as the quality and documentation teams which represents more than 50% of Greensea’s workforce.

“Greensea’s passion for innovation and open collaboration naturally aligns with my personal values,” says Allen. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity, and Greensea’s future in the ocean robotics industry.” 

Greensea, with Chelsea Allen leading Operations, is on track for another consecutive year of more than 50% revenue growth, the company said.

Related News

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

Credit: Armach

Armach Robotics Launches Its First Hull Service Robot

Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service company launched last year as a Greensea spin-off, has launched…

A graphic rendering depicting C-Power’s SeaRAY autonomous offshore power system as configured for the demonstration at the U.S. Navy’s Wave Energy Test Site in Hawaii. © C-Power

Energy @ Sea: Powering Up in the Blue Desert

Last year marked the beginning of the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, lasting from 2021 until 2030.

Photo courtesy Neptune Energy

Carbon Capture & Storage: A New Lease of Life for Submarine Pipelines?

Since 2019, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) have risen up the political agenda, globally, offering a route to decarbonization…

Credit: Anduril

Anduril to Build Extra Large AUVs for Royal Australian Navy

Defense technology company Anduril Industries has entered into commercial negotiations with the  Australian Defence Force…

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.Subsea 7 defines…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

IFREMER

Through studies and expert assessments, Ifremer contributes to knowledge about the oceans and their resources, the monitoring of marine and coastal zones and the sustainable development of maritime activities. For these goals, it designs and operates observational, experimental and monitoring tools and facilities.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

1st Assistant Engineer (relief)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

MARINE OPERATIONS MANAGER

● Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory of Columbia University
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news