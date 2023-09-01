Friday, September 1, 2023
 
HAV Group Acquires DP Specialist Undheim Systems

Credit: Hav Group

Norway's HAV Group has completed the acquisition of Undheim Systems AS, a provider of dynamic positioning (DP) systems for vessels. 

The consideration for the purchase includes a non-material cash amount and 250,000 shares in HAV Group ASA, valued at NOK 14.0 per share.

"The technology acquisition is a strategic move that accelerates HAV Group's plans to offer digital functionality that meets the global maritime market's needs for autonomous ship operations," HAV Group said.

"We are really pleased to acquire the dynamic positioning (DP) technology that Undheim Systems has developed and commercialised. We will couple these with our own smart navigation system to provide solutions that control vessels at all speeds and enables semi-autonomous functionality,” says Gunnar Larsen, CEO of HAV Group. 

Undheim Systems AS has commercialised "a highly flexible and competitive DP system for vessels of all sizes," including even the smallest workboats. 

So far, Undheim Systems has delivered its DP systems to approximately 60 vessels, which include fishing vessels, workboats, and service vessels in the fish farming industry, among others. 

HAV Group will integrate Undheim Systems’ specialist competence and DP technology into the group’s Energy Design and Smart Control business area, which is headed up by Norwegian Electric Systems AS.

HAV Group said the combination of Undheim Systems and Norwegian Electric Systems’ technologies can provide an important piece of the jigsaw towards autonomous vessels. 

"The delivery of automatic docking systems for ferries is one of the first steps the two companies will explore," HAV Groups said.

Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
