 
New Wave Media

July 31, 2024

OPT Grows Presence in Latin America

(Credit: OPT)

(Credit: OPT)

Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) has signed a reseller agreement for its technology with Geos Telecom, a provider of maritime communication and navigation solutions in Costa Rica.

The partnership marks an expansion of OPT’s presence in the Latin American market and includes the immediate sale of a WAM-V (Wave Adaptive Modular Vessel) with anticipated near-term continued growth of PowerBuoy systems and WAM-V’s in support of regional demand.

"We are excited to collaborate with Geos Telecom as our strategic reseller in Costa Rica. We believe this agreement not only enhances our footprint in Latin America but also enables us to deliver advanced USV capabilities to a new customer base.

“The immediate sale of a WAM-V underscores the growing demand for our technology and supports our mission to provide innovative solutions for safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations,” said Philipp Stratmann, CEO of OPT.

Related News

(Credit: OEG Renewables)

OEG Renewables Firms Complete Cable Burial Campaign for Nexans

23 Degrees Renewables and SEAJET Systems, two of OEG Renewables businesses within cables service line, have delivered a turnkey…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Kicks Off Seismic Survey in Indonesia

Norwegian seismic company TGS has started a new seismic acquisition project offshore Seram in Indonesia.The project will cover over 1…

(Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Curtiss-Wright Advance Tech Set to Extend Lifecyle of Subsea Fields

Saipem and Curtiss-Wright Corporation have reached a new milestone for the subsea applications industry, having completed…

(Credit: Apollo)

Apollo Wraps Up Trials of Quick Connector for Floating Offshore Renewables

Engineering company Apollo has completed the offshore trials for its PALM Quick Connection System (QCS), designed to streamline…

ETAP Platform (Credit: BP)

BP Hires Subsea7, SLB’s OneSubsea Alliance for Murlach Oil and Gas Job

Subsea Integration Alliance, a global alliance between Subsea7 and SLB’s OneSubsea, has secured a ‘sizeable’ contract from BP for the engineering…

(Credit: Ocean Energy)

Irish Company Deploys Utility-Scale Wave Energy Device Off Hawaii

Ocean Energy USA, a subsidiary of Irish-based Ocean Energy, has deployed its 1.25 MW-rated wave energy device at the US Navy's…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd

Silicon Sensing Systems Ltd is a market leader in silicon micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) gyroscopes, accelerometers and inertial measurement units, focusing on products delivering high performance, ultra-reliability and affordability. The company has supplied…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

“All in the [Gallaudet] Family”
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer (Rotational 60/30)

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news