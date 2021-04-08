 
New Wave Media

April 8, 2021

Harvey Gulf Adds Battery Power to Harvey Champion PSV

Credit: Harvey Gulf

Credit: Harvey Gulf

U.S.-based offshore vessel operator Harvey Gulf International Marine has said it has converted its Harvey Champion platform supply vessel into a dual-fuel vessel. The Harvey Champion is now operating on both battery power and diesel.  

"The Champion now boasts 754 kWh of battery power, which will reduce harmful emissions both in port and while underway, while simultaneously reducing the vessel’s fuel burn, saving the end-user money," Harvey Gulf said Wednesday.

The contract for the conversion of the vessel to a hybrid was awarded in May 2019 to GE’s Power Conversion business, which at the time said that its SeaGreen Energy Storage System (ESS) onboard platform supply vessels manages energy sources according to load demand, enabling marine operators to optimize energy usage while providing continuity of operations, increased efficiency and reduced emissions.

The company has boasted of being "the only vessel company in America owning and operating both tri-fuel and dual-fuel vessels."

"Upon completion of the conversion, the Harvey Champion immediately went to work for an oil & gas super major in the USA," Harvey said Wednesday, without saying who the client was.

The company in September 2020 said it would install 10 battery systems onboard eight of its vessels as the U.S.-based offshore vessel owner continues its efforts to transform its fleet for greener operations.

Related News

Trygve Hagevik, CCO Tampnet - Credit: Tampnet

Tampnet Buys BP's Offshore Fiber Cable System in Gulf of Mexico

Norway-based Tampnet which operates offshore high-capacity communication networks has completed the acquisition of BP's Gulf…

OZZ-5, autonomous underwater mine countermeasure vehicle. Image courtesy MHI

JV Aims to Develop Next-Gen AUV for Mine Countermeasure

Project aimed at developing next-generation mine countermeasure technology using AI to enhance precision of detection and…

(Photo: LPhot Bradley / Royal Navy)

UK Navy Experimenting with New Autonomous Vessel

The British Royal Navy has taken delivery of a new autonomous vessel as the service examines the use of cutting-edge unmanned…

Polar Queen/Credit: GC Rieber Shipping

GC Rieber Delivers Polar Queen to Schmidt Ocean Institute

Norwegian offshore vessel owner GC Rieber Shipping has delivered the Polar Queen vessel to new owners Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Image Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea Adds New Contracts

Norwegian offshore services company Reach Subsea said Tuesday it has recently been awarded several contracts and call-offs…

James Fisher Launches Renewables Business

Offshore and subsea services company James Fisher on Monday launched a renewables business James Fisher Renewables, which…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

INFOMAR

The INFOMAR programme is a joint venture between the Geological Survey of Ireland and the Marine Institute and is the successor to the Irish National Seabed Survey. Covering Irelands most productive and commercially valuable inshore waters, INFOMAR will produce…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news