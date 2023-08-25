Saturday, August 26, 2023
 
New Wave Media

August 25, 2023

Hellenic Cables Awarded Cable Contract for Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm

(Photo: Hellenic Cables)

(Photo: Hellenic Cables)

Hellenic Cables announced it has been awarded an EPCI contract for the grid interconnection of the Western Offshore Substation of Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea, off Germany.

Hellenic Cables, the cables segment of Cenergy Holdings, said on Friday it was awarded a contract by 50Hertz Offshore GmbH for the turnkey delivery of two export cable systems for the interconnection to the German grid of the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker, an offshore wind farm with capacity of approx. 927MW located in the German Baltic Sea, utilizing 220kV AC technology. 

Hellenic Cables' scope of works includes the design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of two export cable systems, which will connect a new onshore substation, located close to Gnewitz in Northern Germany, to the Western Offshore Sub Station of Gennaker Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea.

The two export cable systems will include 80 km of 220kV submarine and 210 km of 220kV underground cables as well as related accessories and they are expected to be installed and delivered in 2027.

The value of the contract is approx. EUR 450 million, Hellenic Cables said.

The submarine cables will be manufactured at Hellenic Cables' manufacturing plant in Corinth, Greece, and the underground cables will be manufactured at the company's plant in Thiva, Greece.

Related News

The Autonomous Surveyor USV on its way to a survey mission (Photo: Subsea Europe Services)

Autonomous Vehicles Used for O&M at the Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm

A recent pilot project has verified the application of autonomous surface and subsea platforms for operations and maintenance…

(Photo: MacArtney)

MacArtney Supplies Storage and Handling System for Viking Link Spare Cable

By the end of 2023, a high voltage direct current electricity link called Viking Link will be able to facilitate electricity…

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

DemoSATH Floating Wind Platform Installed Offshore

The DemoSATH floating wind technology project in Spain has achieved a significant milestone with the successful installation…

Pic: Balmoral’s in-line mooring system features a dynamic connection interface that allows different sections of the mooring lines to be tethered securely without adversely loading the buoyancy structure

Balmoral Develops In-Line Mooring Buoyancy for Offshore Wind and SURF Applications

Aberdeen-based Balmoral has developed mooring buoyancy for the offshore wind and SURF sectors."A comprehensive range of ‘off…

Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Seaeye Falcon Gets to Work in Japan's Offshore Wind Industry

Japan’s expanding offshore wind industry has added a further Seaeye Falcon underwater robot as a key operational resource…

Credit: Saitec Offshore Technologies

Japan's KEPCO Becomes Co-Investor in DemoSATH Floating Wind Project

The Japanese utility Kansai Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) has signed an agreement with Spanish offshore engineering…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news