Wednesday, July 5, 2023
 
July 5, 2023

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables to Deliver Offshore Cables for German Offshore Wind Projects

Cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton will transport and install the cables Credit: Jan De Nul

Offshore installation firm Jan De Nul Group, in partnership with power cable maker Hellenic Cables, has won a contract from TenneT for the turnkey delivery of three HVAC offshore grid connection cables for the offshore wind farms to be developed in zones N-3.7 & N-3.8 in Germany. 

These cables will connect the wind farms to the DolWin kappa converter station, from which HVDC cables transfer the produced energy to shore.
The turnkey contract, with delivery anticipated in 2026, consists of three 155 kV HVAC grid connection cables. 

A single cable is installed between zone N-3.7 and the DolWin kappa convertor covering a length of 16.5 km. The N-3.8 zone on the other hand, will be connected to the convertor station by two cables, each with a length of approximately 10 km. Hellenic Cables will design and manufacture all cables, after which Jan De Nul will perform the transportation, laying, and protection works.

The cable-laying vessel Isaac Newton will transport and install the cables.

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group: "The project has a large similarity with the export cable projects Trianel Windpark Borkum II and Borkum Riffgrund II that Jan De Nul and Hellenic have delivered to TenneT back in 2018. Following the recent completion of the export cable installation scope for TenneT’s Hollandse Kust Noord and West Alpha projects and TenneT’s recent award to Jan De Nul of a German 525 kV cable system portfolio, we look forward to yet another successful collaboration.”

 

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap
