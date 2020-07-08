PCCI Hires Carey as Chief Engineer

PCCI, Inc. announce that Todd Carey has joined the company as a chief engineer based in Ventura, Calif. He will be responsible for providing engineering, design, installation and program/project management services to U.S. government and commercial clients in the ocean facility and offshore energy industries.

Carey is a Mechanical Engineer with experience supporting U.S. Navy, and upstream oil and gas clients on the U.S. West Coast. He has 18-years of experience in the analysis, design and installation of ship deployment systems, ocean facility installations, port security barriers, and submarine cable shore landings. He received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University. He possesses OSHA, HAZWOPER, and confined space entry certifications.

Alexandria, Va. based PCCI provides marine and environmental engineering, ocean facility installation support, all-hazards emergency response planning and training services, and hyperbaric systems engineering for industry and governments worldwide.