 
New Wave Media

March 2, 2021

Eni Hires Fugro for Offshore Surveys in Angola

Credit: Fugro

Credit: Fugro

Dutch offshore geotechnical survey firm Fugro has said it has won multiple contracts with Eni in Angola for geotechnical and environmental surveys off the coast of Angola between now and May.

Fugro said that two of its vessels are currently active in the region. The multipurpose survey vessel the Fugro Scout, designed for seabed sampling and in situ testing in water depths up to 3000 m, has embarked on a deepwater environmental survey to acquire, analyse and interpret sediment and water samples from Eni Angola’s Agogo field development. 

During the survey operations, specialist marine fauna observers (MFOs) will monitor the marine mammals, turtles and seabirds that can be found in the area, and the study will gather key environmental baseline data on offshore Angola’s benthic communities, physicochemical sediment characteristics, and water column productivity. 

The resulting Geo-data will characterise the site stratigraphy for Eni Angola and define the mechanical and physical properties of the soil for their subsea facilities. The Fugro Scout will also perform a range of geotechnical site investigations on the project, with work due to start early this month, Fugro said Monday.

A second vessel, the Fugro Helmert, will join the Fugro Scout to conduct a route survey in Angola’s nearshore areas, including various environmental, geotechnical and geophysical surveys, to allow Eni Angola to calculate the best installation route and optimise cable burial protection for the New Gas Consortium.

Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s Director for Africa, said: “Our vessels are supporting Eni in Angola and delivering a range of specialised Geo-data services. These projects are two great examples of how we unlock insights to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in Africa in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner.”

Related News

File Photo: Rovco

Rovco in Management Shift as CEO Set to Lead New Robotics firm Vaarst

Rovco, a UK-based provider of ROV services to the offshore energy industry, on Thursday said its CEO would lead a new start-up technology company…

Senior Chief Mineman Abraham Garcia (left) and Aerographer's Mate 1st Class Joshua Gaskill, members of the Knifefish Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) test team, man tending lines during crane operations as part of an operational test conducted by members from Operational Test and Evaluation Force (OPTEVFOR). Knifefish is a medium-class mine countermeasure UUV designed for deployment off the Littoral Combat Ship. OPTEVFOR is the Navy’s sole test and evaluation organization for surface, air, and un

Subsea Defense: Navy Deepens Commitment to Underwater Vehicles

The U.S. Navy uses unmanned and robotic underwater vehicles for a multitude of functions, including environmental sensing, mine hunting, and salvage.

(Photo: Ørsted)

Europe's Offshore Wind Investments to Keep Growing After Record Year

Offshore wind investments in the European Union and Britain in 2020 were more than double the level projected at the start…

(Image: The SeaCleaners)

French Cleanup Yacht Designed to Feed on Ocean Plastic

A French ocean adventurer and his team have designed a yacht which he says can scoop up plastic garbage to stop it blighting the world’s oceans…

Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)

Shell Joins Floating Wind Project Offshore Ireland

Oil major Shell has this week signed an agreement to join a floating wind project in the Celtic Sea, offshore Ireland.The agreement…

File Photo: DeepOcean

DeepOcean Winds Down Its UK Cable Lay & Trenching Business

Subsea services company DeepOcean has completed the wind-down of its UK Cable Lay & Trenching business.DeepOcean had in November…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc., a Kongsberg Maritime Company

Historically, the sheer magnitude of the ocean has made comprehensive exploration unfeasible. Hydroid is changing that with its full-picture REMUS AUVs. These unmanned underwater robots offer a flexible alternative to surface vessels. They can glide along the surface…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news