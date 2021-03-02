Eni Hires Fugro for Offshore Surveys in Angola

Dutch offshore geotechnical survey firm Fugro has said it has won multiple contracts with Eni in Angola for geotechnical and environmental surveys off the coast of Angola between now and May.

Fugro said that two of its vessels are currently active in the region. The multipurpose survey vessel the Fugro Scout, designed for seabed sampling and in situ testing in water depths up to 3000 m, has embarked on a deepwater environmental survey to acquire, analyse and interpret sediment and water samples from Eni Angola’s Agogo field development.

During the survey operations, specialist marine fauna observers (MFOs) will monitor the marine mammals, turtles and seabirds that can be found in the area, and the study will gather key environmental baseline data on offshore Angola’s benthic communities, physicochemical sediment characteristics, and water column productivity.

The resulting Geo-data will characterise the site stratigraphy for Eni Angola and define the mechanical and physical properties of the soil for their subsea facilities. The Fugro Scout will also perform a range of geotechnical site investigations on the project, with work due to start early this month, Fugro said Monday.

A second vessel, the Fugro Helmert, will join the Fugro Scout to conduct a route survey in Angola’s nearshore areas, including various environmental, geotechnical and geophysical surveys, to allow Eni Angola to calculate the best installation route and optimise cable burial protection for the New Gas Consortium.

Jaco Stemmet, Fugro’s Director for Africa, said: “Our vessels are supporting Eni in Angola and delivering a range of specialised Geo-data services. These projects are two great examples of how we unlock insights to help our clients design, build and operate their assets in Africa in a safe, sustainable and efficient manner.”