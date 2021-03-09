 
March 9, 2021

RBR Hires Kumhyr as VP of Sales and Marketing

John Kumhyr (Photo: RBR)

Ottawa-based oceanographic instrumentation company RBR Ltd. said it has hired John Kumhyr as its new vice president of sales and marketing.

Kumhyr will lead RBR’s technical sales team, focusing on global market growth and breaking into untapped markets, the company said.

“A strong background, sales talent, and a highly personable leader, John will excel in this role and help take RBR to the proverbial ‘next level’,” said Greg Johnson, president of RBR.

Having completed a joint honors degree in electrical engineering and business from McMaster University, Kumhyr started his engineering profession locally with Mitel in Ottawa. He then established himself as a technology executive with a career spanning over 25 years, gaining international experience, including residence in Europe and extensive business dealings in the major Asia markets. In addition to working with Canadian start-ups, Kumhyr has held senior leadership positions with leading firms such as Siemens, Infineon, TechInsights and AMCC.

“Joining RBR gives me a unique opportunity to apply years of international business experience and relationships to RBR, an established global player in the ocean sensor industry. I’m very excited to make a positive contribution and am grateful to join Greg and his team. I’m looking forward to taking on uncharted waters,” Kumhyr said.

