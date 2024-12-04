Wednesday, December 4, 2024
 
HullWiper, Unidive Subsea to Deliver ROV Hull Cleaning Services in Singapore

HullWiper in action (Credit HullWiper)

HullWiper has signed a lease agreement with Unidive Subsea to bring its eco-friendly Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) hull cleaning technology to PSA terminals, Seatrium Yards and Singapore’s inner anchorages.

Plans are also in place to expand services to FPSOs, FSOs and semi-submersibles under contracts with regional oil and gas companies.

Unidive Subsea provides diving and ROV services, supporting leading oil and drilling companies in Singapore.

In partnership with HullWiper, the focus is put on integrating cutting-edge technologies while promoting sustainable growth within the shipping industry.

Set to launch in January 2025, HullWiper’s sustainable hull cleaning solution will support the country’s Maritime Singapore Decarbonisation Blueprint which aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 through responsible and safe maritime practices.

The ROV technology enables cleaning operations to occur day or night, in most weather conditions, and while cargo or bunker fuel operations are underway.

The use of ROVs not only improves safety by reducing the risks associated with traditional diver-based cleaning but also ensures that residues and contaminants are collected and filtered through environmentally responsible processes, protecting marine life and water quality.

“HullWiper’s ROV technology offers an eco-conscious approach to hull cleaning. It makes hull cleaning more efficient, safe and environmentally friendly, allowing vessels to operate at peak performance while reducing fuel consumption and lowering GHG emissions,” said John Armstrong, HullWiper Managing Director.

