Wednesday, February 1, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 31, 2023

UK Navy Buys Mine-hunting ‘Mother Ship’

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

A specialist ship purchased by the U.K. Royal Navy to support mine-hunting operations has arrived in Plymouth.

When deployed, the vessel will be based at Naval Base Clyde and used as a mother ship tp support the safeguarding of U.K. waters from the threat of mines at sea, operating a range of uncrewed systems that will help keep personnel at a safe distance under Project Wilton.

Purchased from Norway's Island Offshore, the the 96.8-meter-long vessel – currently named Island Crown, but due to be renamed as it joins the fleet – arrived at HMNB Devonport, where it will undergo minimal conversion work, primarily to support installation of military communication systems and Royal Fleet Auxiliary operations, before being handed over to the RFA later this year.

Defense Procurement Minister, Alex Chalk KC, said, “This is another significant step forward in the modernization of Royal Navy capabilities and use of autonomous systems to complement our crewed fleet.

“This vessel will play a crucial role in the detection of undersea threats, keeping our personnel out of harm’s way while they conduct vital operations.”

Delivered at pace, the capability will assure freedom of access for the U.K. ships and submarines (including the Continuous At Sea Deterrent), while crucially reducing risk to personnel, the Navy said.

Operated by specialist teams on board, these innovative systems will allow the Royal Navy to protect UK waters, also providing support to the North Atlantic and European waters if required.

Commodore Steve Prest, Director Navy Acquisition, said, “The delivery of this ship is an important step in the Navy’s transformation to conducting mine countermeasures using distributed offboard systems-of-systems.

“The ship will be used to extend the range of our Maritime Autonomous Systems from coastal waters to conducting offshore survey operations in Defense of the homeland.”

The uncrewed systems will include the joint French-U.K. Maritime Mine Counter Measures (MMCM) system, the Combined Influence Sweep (SWEEP) system and Medium Underwater Autonomous Vehicles (MAUVs).

The purchase of the £40 million ship was carried out by Defense Equipment and Support (DE&S), the procurement arm of the MOD.

DE&S Director General Ships, Vice Admiral Paul Marshall, said, “Our team undertook extensive research and market analysis to identify a vessel for the Royal Navy that would meet the vital capability it needs, and could be delivered at pace whilst also provide value for money to the taxpayer.”

“The result of that agile working is the delivery of a highly effective ship which will be converted to purpose at HMNB Devonport. Once militarized, it will play a key role in countering the evolving threats posed by mines at sea.”

The ship is intended to enter service in Spring 2023.

(Photo: U.K. Royal Navy)

Related News

Image courtesy Nauticus

Subsea Robotics: Aquanauts, Hydronauts, Roll Out

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics’ first production Aquanauts and Hydronauts will head into the wild and closer to full commercialization this year…

Copyright bluebay2014/AdobeStock

Hearing the Light: DAS could Revolutionize Subsea Defense

During the summer of 2020, a group of Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) marine scientists based on the…

(Photo: Daniel Goodman / Royal Australian Navy)

Australia Speeds Up Purchase of Sea Mines to Shore Up Maritime Defense

Australia said on Monday it would accelerate plans to buy advanced sea mines to protect its maritime routes and ports from…

Image courtesy NOC

New Funding for Robot Fleet to Study Ocean Carbon Cycle

The UK's Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) BIO-Carbon program is investigating how marine life stores carbon dioxide (CO2).

AUVs onboard the USV. Image courtesy USEA

USEA Ocean Data One Step Closer to Uncrewed Ship

USEA Ocean Data has received preliminary approval to build and operate a 24-meter uncrewed vessel on Norwegian waters reports the company's CEO…

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, alongside the 18m XL-class USV hull at the company's production facility in Tollesbury, Essex, UK (Photo credit SEA-KIT International)

Sea-Kit Ramps Up, Triples USV Production Capacity

Sea-Kit International’s new production facility for its larger XL-Class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) is now operational…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Massa Products Corporation

Sonar and Ultrasonic Technology Provider 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, MA

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news