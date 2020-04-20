 
New Wave Media

April 20, 2020

Hydrex Ready to Mobilize at Port of Rotterdam

Photo: Hydrex

Photo: Hydrex

To enable a fast mobilization throughout the entire Rotterdam port without delaying a ship’s commercials operations, Hydrex dive support vessels are stationed in Rotterdam. 

These workboats are fully equipped with hydraulic cranes, winches, a dive spread and control room.

This allows Hydrex to offer simple maintenance operations as well as repairs on all parts of the underwater ship propulsion system and the hull. Hydrex operations are class approved and carried out alongside or at anchorage while commercial activities continue without disruption. The company does this with qualified and experienced diver/technicians, state-of-the-art equipment and advanced techniques that create drydock-like conditions underwater.

Hydrex has been active in Rotterdam since it was founded 45 years ago. Examples of recent operations in the port are the bow thruster removal and reinstallation on a container vessel and a stern tube seal repair performed on a roro ship.

Another good example of how Hydrex can assist shipowners is a technique called propeller buffing. Keeping a propeller in its optimum shape will give them an instant increase in fuel efficiency, resulting in savings on their fuel bill. By using this method on a regular basis, Hydrex is able to obtain this result.

Rotterdam port
Email

Related News

The first container loaded onto the MV Pride contains furniture products.(Photot: AMSA)

First YM Efficiency Containers Retrieved

Work is underway to retrieve dozens of containers lost from a containership off the coast of Australia, with the first boxes…

Kraken's SeaVision 3D Underwater Laser Scanner integrated onto the Greensea Hull Crawler, with foam to maintain neutral buoyancy (Photo: Kraken)

Kraken, Greensea Partner to Advance Marine Robotics

Kraken Robotics and Greensea Systems have agreed to expand upon collaborative efforts already undertaken between the two…

© nattapon7/AdobeStock

As Oil Crisis Deepens, Hedge Funds Sense a Turnaround

Hedge fund managers sensed oil prices were nearing a turning point last week, and for the first time in more than two months…

Image: Seamor Marine

Seamor Marine Debuts New ROV with 3km Capacity

Seamor Marine introduced a new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with a 3-km capacity, expanding the reach of Seamor’s previous…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

MBARI researchers head out into Monterey Bay to deploy a long-range autonomous underwater vehicle (LR-AUV), an underwater robot that is programmed at the surface and then travels underwater for hundreds of miles, measuring water chemistry and collecting water samples as it goes. Credit: Brian Kieft (c) 2015 MBARI

MBARI Works at Unlocking Ocean Biology

Greater understanding of what goes on in the ocean is starting to become a reality – thanks to growing use of unmanned surface…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Cesigma - Signals & Systems

CeSigma develops products in signal acquisition and processing technologies. Applications are physics, acoustics, optronics, radar technologies. BlueScan® multipurpose underwater systems (ranging and recording marine mammals up to torpedo tracking and crew training). Optronic Maritime and Aerial survey.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news