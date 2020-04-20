Hydrex Ready to Mobilize at Port of Rotterdam

To enable a fast mobilization throughout the entire Rotterdam port without delaying a ship’s commercials operations, Hydrex dive support vessels are stationed in Rotterdam.

These workboats are fully equipped with hydraulic cranes, winches, a dive spread and control room.

This allows Hydrex to offer simple maintenance operations as well as repairs on all parts of the underwater ship propulsion system and the hull. Hydrex operations are class approved and carried out alongside or at anchorage while commercial activities continue without disruption. The company does this with qualified and experienced diver/technicians, state-of-the-art equipment and advanced techniques that create drydock-like conditions underwater.

Hydrex has been active in Rotterdam since it was founded 45 years ago. Examples of recent operations in the port are the bow thruster removal and reinstallation on a container vessel and a stern tube seal repair performed on a roro ship.

Another good example of how Hydrex can assist shipowners is a technique called propeller buffing. Keeping a propeller in its optimum shape will give them an instant increase in fuel efficiency, resulting in savings on their fuel bill. By using this method on a regular basis, Hydrex is able to obtain this result.