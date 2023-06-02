CCS, Hydrogen Challenges a Focus at SPE Offshore Europe 2023

Energy industry leaders are to set out how the sector can overcome challenges posed by the implementation of carbon capture storage (CCS) and the use of hydrogen at SPE Offshore Europe 2023 (OE23).

A series of technical papers and panel sessions on the topics will be on offer to help the industry as it transitions towards net zero. The theme of the conference at this year’s 50th anniversary OE23, which will be held at P&J Live, Aberdeen from 5-8 September 2023, is: ‘Securing sustainable and equitable energy for the next 50 years and beyond.’

A paper by Petronas will discuss the possibility of repurposing existing hydrocarbon pipelines for CO2 transportation. EBN B.V. will set out how project design and operational philosophy hurdles were tackled on two large-scale CCS projects in the Netherlands.

Another paper by EBN B.V. will analyse the storing of CO2 in a depleted gas field in the Netherlands. The Boston Consulting Group will detail how combining extensive research of limestone and steel industry with CO2 storage physics can enable the acceleration of mineralisation in the reservoir from approximately 100 years to two years, rapidly accelerating the permanent CO2 storage process.

Hydrogen challenges are also set to take up a headline position on the OE23 agenda. Producing, transporting, storing and using low-carbon hydrogen safely and cost-effectively will be essential to enable the UK’s net zero commitment to be met. However, numerous technical challenges need to be overcome to enable hydrogen to be deployed at scale.

Kamel Ben-Naceur is the SPE Offshore Europe Conference Chairman 2023

Environmental Resources Management will present the results of industrial trials commissioned by the UK Government, Scottish Government and Scottish Ports to investigate the technical and commercial feasibility of exporting hydrogen from offshore wind in the North Sea by using liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) to industrial European demand centres.

A paper by Kent plc will present recent modelling work carried out supporting a Dutch North Sea operator to understand the change in risk on their production platform due to the newly produced hydrogen passing through it.

The University of Aberdeen has mapped the hydrogen storage capacities of UK offshore hydrocarbon fields and explored potential synergies with offshore wind. Its findings estimate a total hydrogen storage capacity of 3454 TWh within 96 fields investigated, significantly exceeding the determined 120 TWh seasonal domestic storage demand. The paper notes that “this methodology can be applied to any region where petrophysical field data and offshore wind data are available, to provide a high-level assessment of the techno-economic potential of hydrogen storage for coupling with offshore wind generated green hydrogen.”

Kamel Ben-Naceur, SPE Offshore Europe Conference Chairman 2023, said: “CCS and hydrogen projects and challenges will feature highly across the panel and technical sessions as stakeholders and decision makers convene to discuss, debate and make progress on the opportunities and hurdles that the energy transition presents.”