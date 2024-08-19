 
August 19, 2024

New Hydrographic Survey Solutions Passes UK MoD Test

A containerized remotely operated towed vehicle (ROTV) solution - reportedly a first-of-its-kind - developed for the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD), has now successfully completed Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) – 6 months after the contract was awarded to EIVA

According to EIVA, the new survey solution enables hydrographic surveys with multiple acoustic survey sensors and instruments to be performed from many different host platforms with very short deployment time. "The agility with which this total solution has been developed showcases that by combining our efforts with several strong players in the market, we can leverage our many years of experience. Together, we make way for new possibilities in defense and other maritime markets," said Christian Thomsen, CEO of EIVA.

The components of this survey solution include SH Group’s 20-ft. Cube container module and launch and recovery system for EIVA’s ScanFish L ROTV, which is equipped with Sonardyne’s SPRINT-Nav Mini hybrid INS/DVL and Voyis’ Observer Pro optical camera and Insight Pro laser scanner. Two dedicated computer workstations are built into the container and equipped with EIVA's NaviSuite software for efficiently processing and analysing the collected data.

EIVA is working with Forcys, a global maritime defence company and EIVA’s sister company in Covelya Group, to ensure the solution aligns with the current requirements of Navies for portability, flexibility, scalability and standardisation.

